Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ to Stop Reporting Subscribers, Average Revenue Per User

Disney+ and Hulu will stop reporting subscriber and average revenue per user figures starting in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, while ESPN+ will stop in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025.

“We are focused on managing our businesses to deliver growth in a sustained way, and to align our financial reporting with how we operate. Since we began reporting the number of paid subscribers and ARPU, our DTC strategy and the operating environment have evolved,” Disney CEO Bob Iger and CFO Hugh Johnston wrote in executive commentary along with its third quarter earnings results. “We believe quarterly updates on the number of paid subscribers and ARPU have become less meaningful to evaluating the performance of our businesses.”

The pair added that Disney would continue to discloses profitability for Disney+ and Hulu.

“We believe our reporting going forward will better align with changes in the media landscape, the unique nature of our integrated assets, how we operate our businesses, and will reflect how management evaluates the progress and success of our strategic initiatives,” the pair concluded.

Disney isn’t the only major streamer that’s opted out of reporting subscriber and ARPU figures. Netflix stopped reporting the metrics in its first quarter of 2025.

In its third quarter of 2025, Disney+ added 1.8 million subscribers for a total of 127.8 million. Hulu added 800,000 subscribers for a total of 55.5 million, while ESPN+ remained flat at 24.1 million subscribers. Together, the three streaming services have a total of 207.4 million subscribers.

Disney+ and Hulu swung to a streaming profit of $346 million in the company’s fiscal third quarter, compared to a loss of $19 million in the year-ago period, and saw revenue grow 6% to $6.2 billion, driven by price increases and subscriber growth. Disney did not break out whether ESPN+ posted a profit or loss for the quarter.

Looking ahead, Disney expects to add more than 10 million subscribers in the fiscal fourth quarter, with the majority of the increase coming from Hulu as a result of its expanded deal with Charter Communications. Disney+ subscribers are expected to see a modest increase from the third quarter.