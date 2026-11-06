Emily Feingold Named Disney’s New EVP, Communications, David Jefferson to Exit After 15 Years

Emily Feingold, former Netflix communications head, has been named Executive Vice President, Communications, at Disney, effective Monday, Nov. 9.

She will be replacing David Jefferson, who has accepted a “voluntary early retirement” package after 15 years with the company. This comes as part of a massive, company-wide cost-cutting measure that has included multiple rounds of layoffs and buyouts.

Feingold will report to Paul Roeder, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer, and will “oversee media relations, enterprise editorial, and executive, brand, financial and technology communications,” according to a Friday announcement. She is coming from nearly nine years at Netflix, most recently as Vice President and Head of Communications for the U.S. and Canada.

While at Netflix, her responsibilities “spanned corporate, financial, product and technology, advertising, content, marketing and consumer products communications. She advised senior leadership through some of the company’s most significant moments, including its CEO succession and its expansion into advertising, gaming and live events.” Her departure from the streaming giant was announced earlier this summer.

Before Netflix, Feingold worked at Andell Inc., a private investment firm, and served as Vice President of Communications at Ralph Lauren. She started her career in the White House during the Clinton administration.

“Emily is one of the best in the business,” Roeder shared in a statement. “She combines sharp instincts, broad experience and the trust and respect of colleagues and journalists alike. She’s led communications through some of the most transformative moments in our industry, and she’ll be a tremendous asset as we head into an exciting chapter for Disney.”

Jefferson had a background in journalism, reporting and editing for the Wall Street Journal and Newsweek, and had been “a key figure in Disney’s communications organization,” per Disney. He will remain with the company through the end of the month.

“David has been a trusted voice and steady hand for Disney through some of the most consequential moments in our history,” Roeder added. “I’ve known him since his days as a reporter, and I’m deeply grateful for his counsel, his friendship and everything he’s done for this company. I wish him every success in what comes next.”