Netflix Comms Head Emily Feingold Exits After 8 Years

Netflix’s communications head Emily Feingold will depart the company after eight years.

Feingold, who most recently served as VP of communications, will leave Netflix after initially joining in 2017 on the film leadership team as the company expanded its original programming. Her role was eventually expanded to oversee all communications for the U.S. and Canada.

Feingold’s role more recently shifted to overseeing content communications in the U.S. and Canada after Dani Dudeck was named chief communications officer and Kelly Pakula joined as vice president of global corporate communications.

The news also comes as Netflix added two new leaders to its communications team: senior director of product and technology communications Malorie Lucich and Caitlin Conant, who will serve as head of U.S. policy communications and external affairs and be based in Washington, D.C.

“Emily has been a dedicated member of the Netflix team for eight years, making meaningful contributions throughout her tenure,” Dudeck said in statement to press. “We’re deeply grateful for all she has done for our team and for the company, and we wish her every success in her future endeavors.”

During her tenure, Feingold helped guide Netflix through several major strategic shifts, including its expansion into advertising, gaming and live events, as well as its pursuit of Warner Bros., which ultimately was acquired by Paramount.

Before joining Netflix, Feingold served as senior vice president of corporate strategy and communications at private investment firm Andell Inc. Before that, she was vice president of corporate communications at Ralph Lauren and The Weinstein Company.

Feingold began her career working at the White House during the Clinton administration.