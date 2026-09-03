Disney Appoints Jennifer Creegan to New Head of Marketing Technology and Operations Role

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The Walt Disney Company has appointed Jennifer Creegan as Head of Marketing Technology and Operations. The newly created position, announced earlier this year, is “part of the new enterprise marketing organization and will serve as part of the leadership team reporting to Asad Ayaz,” Disney’s Chief Marketing and Brand Officer. Creegan will join Disney on Sept. 7.

According to Disney, the role “marks another step in the evolution of Disney’s global marketing organization and reflects the company’s continued focus on creating a more connected experience for fans.” In this role, Creegan will “partner across Disney’s businesses, spanning film and television, streaming, sports, parks and experiences, games, and consumer products as well as with technology and data teams to accelerate innovation and drive scale. Her work will help equip teams with greater insight into fans, enable faster, more informed decision-making, and create new opportunities to drive growth and deepen engagement around the world,” per a press release.

“There are more ways than ever to experience Disney today, and that gives us an incredible opportunity to bring fans closer to the brands and stories they love,” Ayaz said in a Thursday statement. “Jenn understands how technology and data can come together with innovative marketing approaches to help us show up for fans in fresh and unexpected ways. Her experience bringing it all together will be invaluable as we build our Marketing team leveraging technology to deliver a connected Disney experience.”

Creegan joins Disney from Microsoft, where she most recently led Strategy, Business Planning & Insights for Xbox, “helping shape business strategy across product, content and monetization while evolving Xbox toward a more player-focused business.” She spent more than two decades at Microsoft Advertising and was named to the Adweek 50 in recognition of her leadership in 2023.