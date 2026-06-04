Disney Launches Main Street, Its First Company-Wide Creative Agency

The Walt Disney Company has launched Main Street, the company’s first company-wide in-house creative agency, named after the famous thoroughfare at most Disney Parks around the world. Carrie Brzezinski-Hsu, Head of Creative Execution, will lead the agency.

The company’s previous in-house creative agencies, Yellow Shoes (which handled the Disney Parks, Disney Cruise Line and more) and The Hive (which oversaw creative for the company’s films and television projects), have now been consolidated under Main Street.

Main Street was first announced back in January by Chief Marketing and Brand Officer Asad Ayaz’ as part of what is described as his “enterprise marketing structure.” According to Disney, Main Street “brings together creative marketing talent from across Disney’s businesses into a single agency model designed to unlock the power of Disney’s collective creativity through closer collaboration, shared purpose, and a unified approach to storytelling and brand expression.”

Additionally, the agency serves as “a central hub for creative marketing teams across Disney. Main Street brings together strategists, storytellers, designers, and producers from across Disney’s marketing organization while continuing to support the unique needs of individual businesses,” according to the official release.

Brzezinski-Hsu will oversee “the creative talent and production behind Disney’s biggest campaigns and some of the world’s most beloved brands and franchises, spanning entertainment, sports, experiences, consumer products, and more.” She will also continue to oversee ESPN’s Creative Studio.

“Disney has always had extraordinary creative marketing talent across its businesses,” said Brzezinski-Hsu in a statement. “What’s never existed — until now — is a single place where that talent can come together by design. Main Street creates new opportunities for our teams to learn from one another, challenge one another, and create even more ambitious work for the fans we serve.”

“Disney’s greatest strength has always been the power of its stories and brands,” said Ayaz in a statement. “Main Street brings together our world-class creative marketing talent from across the company to unlock new possibilities, strengthen collaboration, and help us create more connected experiences for fans. Carrie is the ideal leader to bring this vision to life as we continue to push ourselves to think bigger, move faster, and better harness the full breadth of Disney’s storytelling.”