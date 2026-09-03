Disney, Optimum Renew Multi-Year Carriage Deal

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Disney and Optimum have reached a new multi-year carriage deal.

Under the terms of the deal, Optimum will continue to carry ABC’s owned television stations, the ESPN networks, the NFL Network and RedZone channel, Disney’s kids and family channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels.

The agreement also includes access to ESPN Unlimited at no extra cost for Optimum TV subscribers and expanded rights to make Disney’s streaming services available to Optimum TV and internet customers for purchase.

The Walt Disney Company announces multi-year distribution agreement with Optimum TV pic.twitter.com/T1vGvjUvm8 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 3, 2026

As of the end of the second quarter, Optimum had a total of 1.53 million video customers, a decrease of 44,100 customers from the previous quarter.

The latest deal follows renewals with YouTube TV in November and Comcast in August. It also comes as ESPN is raising its streaming prices starting Sept. 17.

The cost of ESPN Select will increase to $13.99 per month/139.99 per year, up from $12.99 per month/129.99 per year. Meanwhile, ESPN Unlimited will charge $31.99 per month/$319.99 per year, up from $29.99 per month/$299.99 per year.

The change will also impact ESPN Select’s bundles with Disney+ and Hulu, including:

Disney Plus (with ads), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN Select: $21.99 / month, up from $19.99 / month.

$21.99 / month, up from $19.99 / month. Disney Plus (ad-free), Hulu (ad-free), ESPN Select: $32.99 / month, up from $29.99.

$32.99 / month, up from $29.99. Legacy Disney Plus (ad-free), Hulu (ad-free), and ESPN Select: $27.99 / month, up from $24.99 / month.

ESPN’s Unlimited plan includes access to all ESPN networks and ESPN+, as well as studio shows like SportsCenter, First Take and College GameDay. It also offers more than 47,000 live events, including the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, tennis and golf majors, WWE, SEC, ACC, and Big 12 football and basketball, as well as postseason coverage from the NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLB and college football.

Meanwhile, ESPN Select offers around 32,000 live events annually, but does not include access to the ESPN linear networks. ESPN has also integrated programming from the NFL Network and CW Sports on the ESPN App and offers features such as multiview, the personalized “SportsCenter For You” and its Verts vertical video feed.

Disney does not break out the profits or losses of its ESPN streaming service nor how many people have subscribed to ESPN Unlimited. However, it recently noted that ESPN recorded its best month ever in June for digital and social engagement, reaching nearly 230 million unique fans and over 80% of the U.S. internet population.