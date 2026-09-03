Disney+ Strikes Content Deal With France’s M6 Group

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Disney+ is teaming up with France’s M6 to offer subscribers in the country “several hundred” episodes from four of the broadcaster’s flagship shows.

Under the new content deal, “Scènes de ménages” and “En Famille” launch on the streaming service on Sept. 25, followed by “Mariés au premier regard” and “The Power: Qui a le pouvoir ?” in early 2027. The agreement strengthens Disney+’s entertainment offerings in France, while extending the reach of Group M6’s content to the streamer’s audience, particularly 15 to 34-year-olds.

M6’s content will be available ad-free on Disney+, including for customers on the Standard with Ads tier. The deal includes a 7-day preview window for select unscripted programming, a preview alongside M6+ Max or day and date with M6+.

“M6 has created shows that audiences in France really love, and we’re excited to bring some of those favorites to Disney+. With their strong appeal among younger viewers, it’s a natural fit and means even more local shows for our customers to enjoy,” Disney+ EMEA General Manager Karl Holmes said in a statement. “We’re really pleased to take this next step with M6, and to keep working with broadcasters across Europe to bring their shows to new audiences.”

This announcement builds on a more than 30-year relationship between Disney and Group M6, spanning everything from broadcasting Disney and Pixar films and franchises, as well as series from 20th Television and ABC, on the group’s channels to collaborations with SND in cinema and numerous editorial and content projects.

“We are delighted to extend our longstanding relationship with Disney through this innovative collaboration. It will enable some of our most iconic brands to reach new audiences and benefit from additional exposure among Disney+ subscribers,” Group M6 Executive Board Chairman David Larramendy added. “This agreement reflects the transformation of the audiovisual landscape and demonstrates how broadcasters and streaming services can work together to develop new models that benefit audiences, content and creators alike.”

The latest deal comes as Disney+ has struck multiple strategic partnerships with local broadcasters across the EMEA, LATAM and APAC regions, which have driven increased engagement of local titles. Other partnerships include Italy’s RAI, the U.K.’s ITVX, Sky in the U.K. and Ireland, Astro in Malaysia and TV Azteca in Mexico, Spain’s RTVE and Atresmedia, Germany’s ARD and ZDF and Portugal’s SIC.

Over the next three years, Disney+ plans to triple the number of local original series available on the platform to drive new sign-ups internationally and reduce churn. Disney will also introduce elements of the streaming service’s transformation into its “digital centerpiece” starting in the spring.