Disney+ Strikes Programming Deal With Italy’s Rai in Latest European Public Broadcaster Partnership

Disney+ is continuing to bolster its international content lineup through a new partnership with Italy’s Rai.

The deal will see the Francesca Fagnani-hosted talk show “Belve,” as well as the Paola Perego and Gabriele Vagnato-hosted game show “The Floor – Ne rimarrà solo uno,” become available on the streaming platform the next day after airing on Rai 2.

Disney+ will also add series including “Braccialetti rossi,” “Mina Settembre,” “L’amica geniale,” “Un passo dal cielo” and “Màkari,” as well as the docu-reality series “Il Collegio.” The titles will be offered in a dedicated collection on the platform.

The new Rai programming will complement the public broadcaster’s existing titles available on Disney+, including “Don Matteo”, “I Bastardi Di Pizzofalcone,” “Un Medico In Famiglia,” “Doc – Nelle Tue Mani,” “Il Commissario Ricciardi,” “Le Indagini di Lolita Lobosco,” as well as the streamer’s own Italian productions, such as “The Lions of Sicily”, “The Ignorant Angels,” “This is not Hollywood” (Qui non è Hollywood) and “Boris 4”.

“This collaboration with Rai will bring Disney+ customers in Italy an even broader selection of incredibly iconic local shows. Rai has a deep connection with viewers, an extraordinary decades-long heritage of high‑quality storytelling, and we are proud to bring them to our audience on Disney+,” Disney+ EMEA General Manager Karl Holmes said in a statement. “Building on over 40 years of Disney and Rai working alongside each other in Italy, this initiative also aligns with our approach to working with free‑to‑air broadcasters across Europe, helping them bring their stories to wider audiences while giving Disney+ customers more extraordinary local entertainment and more ways to enjoy the shows they love.”

The latest agreement with Rai Com, the public broadcaster’s commercial arm, comes after Disney+ recently struck an agreement with Spain’s RTVE. The company’s other partnerships with European free-to-air broadcasters include Spain’s Atresmedia, Germany’s ARD and ZDF, Portugal’s SIC and the U.K.’s ITVX.