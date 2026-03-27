Disney+ to Add Reality, Scripted Content From Spain’s RTVE

Disney+ struck a new agreement with Spanish public broadcaster RTVE Friday, which will bring a selection of its most successful shows to the streaming service starting March 31.

Under the terms of the agreement, the first show that will be added to Disney+’s catalogue is “MasterChef,” which is produced by RTVE in collaboration with Shine Iberia (Banijay Iberia). Disney+ will premiere 13 episodes of the show’s fourteenth season and 12 episodes of “MasterChef Celebrity” Season 11, which will be made available on the platform immediately after their broadcast on La1 on TVE.

The deal will also extend to scripted content with “Rojo Sobre Blanco,” a new series produced by Good Mood (Mediawan), which will premiere on TVE and then on Disney+.

Additional titles will be announced at a later date.

The agreement marks the first time in Europe that a state broadcaster has agreed to make shows available on a streaming platform on the same day as linear broadcast.

“RTVE is loved by viewers in Spain, with a rich heritage of decades of incredible shows. Through this agreement, we are delighted to bring some of RTVE’s most iconic new shows to Disney+ customers which are some of the most popular and recognized formats in Spanish television,” Disney+ EMEA General Manager Karl Holmes said in a statement. “Incorporating these programs into Disney+ strengthens our ambition to enrich the service, while giving greater visibility to the extraordinary creative talent across Spain.”

The collaboration also reflects Disney+’s commitment to bring high‑quality local storytelling to younger and new audiences through collaborations with Europe’s free‑to‑air broadcasters and offers RTVE a new distribution window to widen the reach of its content and connect with new, younger audiences in the country.

Disney+’s other partnerships with European free-to-air broadcasters include Spain’s Atresmedia, Germany’s ARD and ZDF, Portugal’s SIC and the U.K.’s ITVX.

“We look forward to beginning this journey with RTVE and are confident it will lead to many more projects together,” Holmes added.