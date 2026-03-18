Josh D’Amaro Says Disney+ Will Be the ‘Digital Centerpiece’ of the Company, Teases Tech-Supported Growth at Shareholder Meeting

As Disney begins its next chapter under new CEO Josh D’Amaro, the executive told shareholders on Wednesday that the entertainment giant would be “driven by staying focused on world-class creativity, enhanced by technology” and “bringing unforgettable stories to audiences wherever they are.”

“Simply put, while others in our industry are consolidating just to compete, or struggling to be relevant in a fragmented and disrupted world, Disney is in a category of one, poised to accelerate into our next era of innovation and growth,” D’Amaro said at the company’s annual meeting.

He touted Disney+ as the company’s “digital centerpiece” moving forward, which will evolve beyond a traditional streaming service to become a “portal” that would connect its stories, experiences, games, films and more in “entirely new ways.” As part of this evolution, Disney+ and Hulu will combine into a unified app experience later this year.

D’Amaro also said that there’s “ample opportunity” for growth, including internationally, where the company has released seven of its most-viewed international originals ever, such as “Rivals” and “Battle of Fates.”

“When you add ESPN to the mix, it becomes a grand slam for consumers,” he added.

Underpinning Disney’s storytelling will be the evolution of technology. The company’s notable partnerships in the space include a $1.5 billion stake in “Fortnite” creator Epic Games and a partnership with OpenAI.

“We’ve never shied away from the latest innovations – and in many cases we’re the ones pushing the envelope. Because we know technology acts as an amplifier for our stories, our experiences, and the emotional connection audiences have with our brand,” D’Amaro said. “We will continue to develop and embrace new technologies to empower our storytellers – but never at the expense of our characters and worlds, our creative partners, or the trust people place in us. Because Disney at its core is a company that celebrates human creativity.”

Additionally, he emphasized the company would operate as “One Disney,” with all of its businesses reinforcing and amplifying one another, touting an “extraordinary hand ” and a company that has “never been more accessible to more people.”

“At the center of The Walt Disney Company is the extraordinary connection we have with our fans – a relationship built over generations through the stories and characters that people carry with them throughout their lives,” D’Amaro said. “There is nothing quite like it, and all these years later, that connection has never been more relevant – or more powerful – than it is today. It remains our greatest competitive advantage. No one else has the ability to do this at the scale, quality, and global reach that Disney can.”

“As we look ahead, we will capitalize on our strengths by focusing on coming together as one Disney to deliver a more connected, personalized, and immersive experience to our consumers – wherever they are and whenever they would like to engage with us,” he continued. “The heart of that relationship is – and it will always be – our storytelling.”

Lastly, he thanked outgoing CEO Bob Iger for his “tremendous leadership,” “steadfast support” and “countless contributions” to Disney.

“You’ve set an incredible example for all of us. And personally, I can’t thank you enough for your mentorship and friendship through the years,” he concluded. “You will be missed.”

In addition to D’Amaro’s promotion to CEO, Dana Walden has been elevated to Disney’s chief creative officer.Iger will continue to serve as senior advisor and a member of the Disney board until his retirement from the company on Dec. 31, 2026.