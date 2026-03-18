Incoming Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro Outlines Priorities in Note to Staff: ‘We Will Operate as One Disney’

As Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro officially takes the reins of the entertainment giant from Bob Iger, the executive outlined his three key priorities in a memo to staff on Wednesday.

D’Amaro emphasized that “great storytelling” and “creative excellence” would remain Disney’s “North Star,” underpinning every decision the company makes.

“We will continue to raise the bar, take smart risks, learn quickly, and deliver work that exceeds our audiences’ expectations and our own,” he said.

The company will also look to embrace technology to unlock new possibilities.

“Innovation has always been part of Disney’s DNA. Used thoughtfully, it can empower our storytellers, strengthen our capabilities, and help us create more immersive, interactive, and personal ways for people to experience Disney,” D’Amaro continued.

Third, the company will operate as “OneDisney,” with D’Amaro touting how its global businesses coming together is its “greatest advantage.”

“When our teams are aligned and working in a connected way, we can build on our strengths, reach people wherever they are, and deepen their relationship with Disney,” he said.

D’Amaro noted that the Disney CEO transition comes when the world is changing faster than ever, which he acknowledged can feel “daunting at times” but also exciting.

“Disney has endured and thrived for generations by meeting change with vision, ambition, integrity, and optimism. Bob Iger has led this company in that spirit, and I am grateful for his trust, mentorship, and friendship through the years,” he continued. “It is a privilege to follow in his footsteps and lead this team, and I do so with a deep sense of responsibility and excitement about our future. This is an extraordinary company, and that is because of the talented, passionate, and dedicated people who work here.”

D’Amaro and Disney chief creative officer Dana Walden will officially take over the reins from Iger following Wednesday’s annual meeting of shareholders. Iger will continue to serve as senior advisor and a member of the Disney Board until his retirement from the company on Dec. 31, 2026.

Read D’Amaro’s full memo below:

Dear Fellow Employees and Cast Members,

More than 40 years ago, my family took me to Disneyland for the first time. One of the first attractions we rode was Peter Pan’s Flight, inspired by the animated film so many families already knew and loved. I can still picture my father’s face when our pirate ship lifted into the dark. As we flew over London, he leaned in and said, “See, I told you. It feels like we’re flying!” I remember that moment clearly. It was joy. It was family. And it was Disney.

I have thought about that moment many times because it captures something essential about this company. At its best, Disney creates stories, characters, and experiences that people connect with deeply and carry with them for a lifetime. That takes exceptional creativity, craftsmanship, and thousands of people united by a shared commitment to excellence.

As I step into the CEO role today, I am humbled and honored to help write the next chapter of this company alongside this team.

The magic of Disney comes to life in many ways — through our films and series, ESPN and sports, our music and stage shows, our streaming platforms and consumer products, and our theme parks, hotels, and cruise ships. Each strengthens the others, extending Disney’s reach in ways no one else can match.

That puts Disney in a category of one. It was clear to me when I started here 28 years ago, and it is even clearer today. No one else can do what we do with the same combination of creativity, quality, and global scale. We reach people in more places than ever before, and every minute of every day, someone somewhere in the world is engaging with Disney.

We stand on an extraordinary foundation, and the priorities that will guide us forward are clear.

First, great storytelling and creative excellence will remain our North Star. They underpin every decision we make. We will continue to raise the bar, take smart risks, learn quickly, and deliver work that exceeds our audiences’ expectations and our own.

Second, we will embrace technology to unlock new possibilities. Innovation has always been part of Disney’s DNA. Used thoughtfully, it can empower our storytellers, strengthen our capabilities, and help us create more immersive, interactive, and personal ways for people to experience Disney.

Third, we will operate as One Disney. Our greatest advantage is not any one business, but how our global businesses come together. When our teams are aligned and working in a connected way, we can build on our strengths, reach people wherever they are, and deepen their relationship with Disney.

This transition comes at a moment when the world is changing faster than ever. While that can feel daunting at times, it is also exciting. Disney has endured and thrived for generations by meeting change with vision, ambition, integrity, and optimism. Bob Iger has led this company in that spirit, and I am grateful for his trust, mentorship, and friendship through the years.

It is a privilege to follow in his footsteps and lead this team, and I do so with a deep sense of responsibility and excitement about our future. This is an extraordinary company, and that is because of the talented, passionate, and dedicated people who work here.

That feeling of flying I had on Peter Pan all those years ago is still real to me. And today, I am honored to move forward with all of you — with ambition, optimism, and absolute confidence in what we can build together.

Josh