Disney Sets ‘Lilo & Stitch,’ ‘Incredibles’ Sequels for Summer 2028 Release

Disney has set two sequels for its summer 2028 slate, as a direct sequel to last year’s live-action remake of “Lilo & Stitch” will be released in May, followed by Pixar’s “Incredibles 3” in June.

Just as with Dean Fleischer-Camp’s 2025 remake, “Lilo & Stitch 2” will hit theaters on Memorial Day weekend in 2028, looking to match its predecessor’s $1.03 billion global box office total.

“The Incredibles 3” will see “Elemental” director Peter Sohn take over from the director of the first two films, Brad Bird, who will remain as screenwriter and executive producer. It will hit theaters on June 16, 2028, almost 10 years to the day after the release of “The Incredibles 2,” which made $1.24 billion worldwide.

The release date announcements were made at Disney’s annual shareholder meeting by the company’s new CEO Josh D’Amaro, who takes over from longtime CEO Bob Iger. D’Amaro has been at the company for 27 years, rising to the top of the company through its theme parks and experiences division.

D’Amaro takes over Disney as its film studio continues to lean harder into franchises and sequels. While the studio is enjoying success with a fresh original title in Pixar’s “Hoppers,” which has grossed $168 million through two weekends at the box office, its theatrical run will pale in comparison to the $1 billion-plus runs of movies like “Lilo & Stitch” and “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” not to mention “Zootopia 2,” which became Hollywood’s highest grossing animated film ever with $1.86 billion worldwide and is now the top streaming title on Disney+ in 73 countries.

Disney’s upcoming film slate reflects its recent record, refusing to abandon originals but relying on sequels to maintain its status as the industry’s highest grossing studio and the cornerstone of a still diminished box office.

Along with Walt Disney Animation’s original Thanksgiving 2026 film “Hexed” and Pixar’s originals “Gatto” in March 2027 and “Ono: Ghost Market” in 2028,” the studio’s upcoming slate over the next two years includes a feature continuation of the “Star Wars” streaming series “The Mandalorian,” a remake of “Moana,” a second “Devil Wears Prada,” a third “Frozen,” a fifth “Toy Story,” a sixth “Ice Age,” and the fifth and sixth “Avengers” films.