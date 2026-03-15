‘Hoppers’ Holds Strong at Box Office With $28.5 Million Second Weekend

Disney/Pixar’s “Hoppers” is getting the legs it needs at the box office, earning a second weekend total of $28.5 million as it reaches $86 million domestic and $164 million worldwide after ten days in theaters.

With a drop of just 37% in North America, the nature-themed Pixar movie is turning the highest opening weekend for an original animated film since 2017 into steady turnout among both families and general audiences. Schools will be on rolling spring breaks all the way through Easter weekend at the start of April, when Universal’s “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” will be released, so “Hoppers” has plenty of time to pass the $154 million domestic run of Pixar’s summer 2023 film “Elemental.”

Internationally, “Hoppers” had a combined second weekend drop of just 17% from holdover territories and has opened to $2.4 million in Japan, bringing its overseas total to $77.9 million with the United Kingdom being the leading market with $10.1 million. The film will open in China next weekend.

In second place this weekend is Universal’s “Reminders of Him,” the new Colleen Hoover adaptation starring Maika Monroe and Tyriq Withers which has earned an $18.2 million opening from 3,402 locations.

For comparison, Paramount’s fall 2025 Hoover film “Regretting You” opened to $13.6 million and earned a domestic total of $48.2 million, so “Reminders of Him” should be able to draw out fans of the bestselling author for a similar or slightly better box office run and post a modest theatrical profit against its reported $25 million budget. Reception among audiences, which were 81% female, has been positive with a B on CinemaScore and a 90% Rotten Tomatoes score.

While women are showing up for “Reminders of Him,” they and the rest of the moviegoing populace have abandoned Warner Bros.’ “The Bride!”, which is rapidly crashing out of theaters with just $2.1 million in its second weekend. It’s a 70% drop from the monster film’s abysmal $7 million opening, leaving the film with just $21 million grossed worldwide against an $80 million production budget.

It’s a rough end to Warner Bros.’ streak of nine box office hits, including Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” and Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another,” which are expected to win the majority of Academy Awards handed out on Sunday.

In third is A24’s “Undertone,” a disturbing, audio-based indie horror film that the distributor acquired for a reported $3 million out of the Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal and which is opening to $9.3 million from 2,570 locations. It’s a solid low-budget profit for A24, though the film will likely be very frontloaded as it has a C on CinemaScore and a “definitely recommend” score on PostTrak of just 41%.

In fourth is Paramount/Spyglass’ “Scream 7,” which is now the highest grossing film in the three-decade-old horror franchise before inflation adjustment. The film added $8.3 million in its third weekend to bring its total to $107 million domestic and $176.9 million worldwide.

Sony Pictures Animation’s “Goat” completes the top 5 with $4.7 million to bring its total to $90.5 million domestic and $162.8 million worldwide against an $80 million production budget. Finally, on Oscar Sunday, Focus Features’ “Hamnet” has passed $100 million at the global box office, with $24.1 million in the U.S. and $25.3 million in the U.K..

With eight Oscar nominations including for writer-director Chloe Zhao and lead actress Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet” now ranks among the top 5 highest grossing Best Picture Oscar-nominated films directed by a woman, joining a list that includes Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” Jane Campion’s “The Piano,” Kathryn Bigelow’s “Zero Dark Thirty” and Sofia Coppola’s “Lost in Translation.”