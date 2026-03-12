Disney Promotes Paul Roeder to Chief Communications Officer for Incoming CEO Josh D’Amaro

Disney has promoted Paul Roeder to senior executive vice president and chief communications officer for incoming CEO Josh D’Amaro.

Roeder, a 25-year veteran who most recently served as EVP of communications for Disney Entertainment’s studios, direct-to-consumer and international businesses, will report directly to D’Amaro and will be responsible for the company’s worldwide communications and public relations strategy and operations, while also serving as its lead spokesperson

His oversight will include enterprise and business segment communications, as well as regional communications teams across Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. His responsibilities include media relations, executive communications, enterprise editorial strategy, internal communications and employee engagement, public affairs and corporate social responsibility.

“Paul Roeder is an accomplished and highly respected executive with keen instincts and integrity, and he has built strong relationships in every area of the company and across the entertainment industry during his 25 years with Disney,” D’Amaro said in a Thursday statement. “He has a passion for Disney and a deep understanding of what it stands for, and I know he’ll do an outstanding job leading our exceptional Communications teams worldwide.”

Roeder will begin his new role on March 19. He has led communications for Walt Disney Studios since 2010 and served as Disney Entertainment’s communications lead for studios, direct-to-consumer and international since 2023.

In his current role, he oversaw the development and implementation of global communications strategies for Walt Disney Studios and its collection of world-renowned production studios, including Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures; as well as Disney Theatrical Group and Disney Music Group. He also led the communications teams for Disney Entertainment’s direct-to-consumer group, Disney Entertainment and ESPN’s product and technology, platform distribution and international divisions, and Disney’s Office of Technology Enablement.

Before that, Roeder served in roles of increasing responsibility in Corporate Communications for The Walt Disney Company from 2002 to 2010, after joining Disney’s ABC communications team in 2001.

Roeder has been a key member of Disney’s executive team throughout the acquisitions and integrations of Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox in 2012 and 2019, respectively; the 2019 launch of Disney+; and the release of some of the biggest films of all time, including “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Black Panther,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Frozen,” and “Inside Out 2,” among many others.

He began his career in the entertainment industry serving in various roles at William Morris and later as an assistant to the executive producer on the comedy tentpole “Meet the Parents.” He is also a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“Disney is a place I love dearly, and it is a tremendous honor to take on this role at such an exciting and pivotal time for the company,” Roeder said. “I have huge respect for Josh D’Amaro, Dana Walden and the entire executive team – as well as my talented Communications colleagues – and I’m incredibly optimistic about what we’ll be able to accomplish together. I’m deeply grateful to Josh for this wonderful opportunity, to Alan Bergman for his mentorship and support over the 15 years I’ve served him at The Walt Disney Studios, and to Bob Iger for the encouragement and insight he has so generously offered throughout my career at Disney.”