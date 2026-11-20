In this week’s The Ledger column:

Wall Street Sees Disney Magic Raising Stock Price in 2028

For years, Wall Street has looked at Disney as a company with great assets, but not a great stock. New Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro is looking to change that, and analysts seem to think his efforts will pay off — in 2028.

Disney’s fiscal fourth quarter earnings beat Wall Street expectations and the company’s shares rose. But reaction to Disney’s 2027 forecast was muted. “Everything Looks Fine, but Short of Exciting,” was the headline on a note from TD Cowen analyst Doug Creutz, who rates Disney a “Hold” with a target price of $123.

Disney shares closed at $120.25 on Thursday.

Disney reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.77 in its fiscal fourth quarter on revenue of $25.9 billion. The results topped Wall Street’s forecasts of $1.68 per share and revenue of $25.2 billion

Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro declared that Disney is “a growth company,” during the fiscal fourth quarter earnings call

MoffettNathanson raised its estimate for Disney’s fiscal year 2027 revenue to $104.5 billion from $103.6 billion, lowered its estimate for adjusted operating income to $104.5 billion from $103.6 billion, but increased its earnings per share estimate to $7.63 from $7.42

Along with MoffettNathanson, brokerages including Bank of America, Barclays, Citibank, Evercore ISI rate Disney a “buy”

Kannan Venkateshwar of Barclays called 2027 “a lumpy transition year,” but said 2028 had a lot of potential upside.

“Fiscal 2028 is likely to be a banner year that shapes the longer-term narrative across every business,” Venkateshwar said. At that point, Disney will have added new attractions in parks and on cruises, revamped its streaming services, ramped up international content and rolled out some box-office hits.

Disney Stock Price

Credit: Yahoo Finance

“Given this backdrop, we expect Disney to increasingly start being viewed as a core holding once again despite quarterly growth lumpiness in 2028, especially given the lack of visibility across peers like Netflix,” he said.

Creutz also said he thinks 2028 is likely to be a big year for Disney stock. He notes that Disney shares have outperformed the S&P 500 by 20% since Oct. 1 as investors moved out of AI companies.

“We tend to think … the Disney catalyst path will look more attractive in a year,” he said.

Outside of M&A windfalls, publicly held entertainment companies have endured a difficult transition to digital and shocks from COVID and strikes by actors and writers. Showbiz stocks have not been winners, and Disney is no exception.

“Any longterm investor knows too well the range-bound performance of the stock, with a few exceptions, over the years,” noted Robert Fishman of MoffettNathanson.

He rates Disney as a “buy” with a target of $135 a share and pondered if the company’s technological streamlining, potential theme park upside or a strong content slide could be catalysts.

On Disney’s earnings call, D’Amaro made it clear he wants Wall Street to look at the company differently. “Disney isn’t just the world’s leading entertainment company, we’re a growth company,” he said.

Disney is also looking to cut annual costs by $3 billion by fiscal 2029, with most of those savings being invested in content and technology. As one example, D’Amaro touted a new machine learning-based tool that sharpens the picture of a film while reducing the rendering compute needs by 30%.

Of more direct benefit to shareholders, Disney is boosting its dividend and buying back stock. The company also plans an investor day in May.

Analysts were not thrilled with a change Disney plans to make in how it reports the results of its streaming business. It will “unfortunately no longer disclose SVOD OI,” said Kutgun Maral of Evercore ISI. “We understand the logic but expect investors to read the change as less visibility on the margin ramp just as Disney increases [spending on] content and marketing.”

That said, Maral rates Disney “outperform” with a $144 target price. He sees a “catalyst-packed six months ahead, from ‘Doomsday’ in December and Super Bowl LXI on Disney+ in February to the spring Disney+ rollout and the May investor event.”

DEAL SHEET

RedBird Capital Partners launched Milan Sports & Entertainment , a holding company for its sports, infrastructure and live events assets in Italy including AC Milan. Brett Yormark, commissioner of the Big 12 Conference, will become CEO of MS&E in January. Before the Big 12, Yormark was CEO of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, overseeing the Nets and the Barclays Center.

, a holding company for its sports, infrastructure and live events assets in Italy including AC Milan. Brett Yormark, commissioner of the Big 12 Conference, will become CEO of MS&E in January. Before the Big 12, Yormark was CEO of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, overseeing the Nets and the Barclays Center. NBCUniversal and Harbour View Equity Partners are backing June , a microdrama studio being launched by Will Packer and his son Dom Packer . The studio will develop, produce, finance and buy vertical-format projects aimed at mobile consumption by Black viewers. Packer already has first-look deals with Universal Television and Universal Pictures.

, a microdrama studio being launched by . The studio will develop, produce, finance and buy vertical-format projects aimed at mobile consumption by Black viewers. Packer already has first-look deals with Universal Television and Universal Pictures. Ad-tech company AppLovin is among the companies angling to acquire Criteo , a Paris-based company in the industry, according to Reuters. In July, Vista Equity Partners and Quinti Capital expressed interest in buying Criteo. Criteo shares have fallen from more than $49 a share to as low as $14 a share in October as advertising clients withdrew tens of millions in spending commitments. The shares were in the $19 range on the takeover talk.

, a Paris-based company in the industry, according to Reuters. In July, Vista Equity Partners and Quinti Capital expressed interest in buying Criteo. Criteo shares have fallen from more than $49 a share to as low as $14 a share in October as advertising clients withdrew tens of millions in spending commitments. The shares were in the $19 range on the takeover talk. Johannesburg-based Primedia agreed to acquire The Africa Channel. Financial terms were not disclosed. Africa Channel owner Paula Williams Madison, a former NBC executive, will become chair of the channel’s executive board, while Narendra Reddy, the channel’s COO, will become CEO of The Africa Channel and president of Primedia Studios.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Africa Channel owner Paula Williams Madison, a former NBC executive, will become chair of the channel’s executive board, while Narendra Reddy, the channel’s COO, will become CEO of The Africa Channel and president of Primedia Studios. Speakeasy, which builds software for live entertainment and experiences, raised $18.8 million in Series A funding. The round was led by VMG Technology, with Capital One Ventures, Positive Sum and Yamaha Music Innovations Fund taking part. Speakeasy’s platform combines ticketing, payments, reservations, premium experiences, guest relationship management and direct marketing.

The round was led by VMG Technology, with Capital One Ventures, Positive Sum and Yamaha Music Innovations Fund taking part. Speakeasy’s platform combines ticketing, payments, reservations, premium experiences, guest relationship management and direct marketing. Sequel.io, which gathers data about video and website viewers, raised $15 million in a funding round led by Sorenson Capital with new investors High Alpha, Album VC and Webflow Ventures. Previous Sequiel.io investors Javelin Venture Partners, Struck Capital, Alumni Ventures and Social Leverage also participated.

FUNDING FILE

Venture capital deal activity in the U.S. entertainment software, publishing and media and information category jumped to $1.1 billion in October from $278.6 million in September, according to data from PitchBook.

The big deal was a $1 billion early VC raise by Flapping Airplanes, a San Francisco-based company building AI models that can think more like humans. The funding was led by Index and Lux Capital. Also participating were Absolute Ventures, ARGO Augmented Experiences, Atreides Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, CRV, Definition, Duke Capital, Genesis Ventures, GV, Henry Kravis, Hummingbird Ventures, JAM Fund, Jump Trading, Kathryn Haun, Kleiner Perkins, Meyer Malka, Nvidia, Positive Sum, Sequoia Capital, Snowy Leopard Ventures, Stanley Druckenmiller, Steven Cohen and Valor Equity Partners.

There were 49 deals in October, compared to 47 deals in September. A year ago, there were 41 VC deals in October worth $180.5 million.

VC activity among U.S. media companies dropped to $22.3 million in October from $66.7 million in September. There were 18 transactions in October compared with 14 in the prior month. A year ago, there were 16 deals worth $44.6 million in October.

The biggest media company VC deal saw Audio Up Media, a studio that produces original music, podcasts, TV shows and live performances, raise $9 million for its Audio Chateau Records label in a later VC round of funding. Investors include Jonathan Schulman, Ben Lurie and CW Ventures’ Julie Gauthier.

FINANCIAL ROUNDUP

Newsmax Sues to Break Up Fox-Roku Deal

Newsmax filed a federal antitrust lawsuit Wednesday challenging Fox’s $22 billion acquisition of Roku.

The Justice Department approved the deal and the transaction closed on Nov. 6. Fox promised that Roku would not discriminate against non-Fox programming, but Newsmax contends those assurances aren’t legally binding because they aren’t recorded as part of a consent decree.

Newsmax is asking the court to prevent Fox from integrating Roku into its operations while the suit is being heard. It is seeking to have Fox divest its Tubi streaming channel or The Roku Channel or undo the deal entirely.

Newsmax also notes that Fox previously refused to carry Newsmax’s free, ad supported channel on Tubi.

“Newsmax’s complaint, which comes after a rigorous review process by regulatory agencies, is wholly without merit,” Fox said in a statement. “Upon closing, we commenced actively integrating this approved transaction for the benefit of consumers, partners and other stakeholders.”

Fubo En Fuego

Two analysts reaffirmed their “buy” recommendations on FuboTV after the virtual MVPD reported fiscal fourth quarter earnings.

Drew Crum of B Riley Securities said results were in line or ahead of expectations. “Following a business review led by recently appointed CEO Alisa Bowen, the company has made a strategic pivot and is focused on profitability,” he noted. “Further progress on the integration/combination of Fubo/Hulu+Live TV, part of the quarterly update, we think supports these efforts.”

Crum maintained his target price for Fubo at $16 per share.

Patrick Sholl of Barrington Research noted that Fubo is investing in content, including incorporating Disney+ and Hulu into its core offering. He noted that the company, which is majority owned by Disney, expects to have positive cash flow in 2027 and generate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $300 million in 2028.

The company is now represented in its ad sales efforts by Disney. The integration of its inventory with Disney’s ad tech stack is starting to raise CPMs and fill rates and improve the monetization of the product, he said.

Sholl reiterated his buy recommendation but lowered his target prices to $12 a share from $16.