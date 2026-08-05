Disney Is Exploring a Free Tier for Disney+

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Disney+ is exploring a free tier for the streaming service, CEO Josh D’Amaro said during the company’s third quarter earning call on Wednesday.

D’Amaro told analysts that a free tier could allow the streamer to “accomplish several goals and hopefully do that efficiently.”

“First, we see it as a way to expand our reach to a customer segment that’s more price sensitive. Expanding our reach is, as we’ve talked about before, one of our strategic priorities. Second, unlike a lot of our AVOD competitors, we’re fairly well sold, meaning more inventory would actually help us accelerate our ad revenue growth. And then finally, as you mentioned in your question, a free offering could help us drive top-of-funnel Disney+ subscriber growth,” D’Amaro said. “So nothing specific to announce today, but definitely something that we’re considering.”

More to come …