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Disney Is Exploring a Free Tier for Disney+

“We see it as a way to expand our reach to a customer segment that’s that’s more price sensitive,” CEO Josh D’Amaro says

Toy Story 5
"Toy Story 5" (Photo Credit: Disney, Pixar)
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Disney+ is exploring a free tier for the streaming service, CEO Josh D’Amaro said during the company’s third quarter earning call on Wednesday.

D’Amaro told analysts that a free tier could allow the streamer to “accomplish several goals and hopefully do that efficiently.”

“First, we see it as a way to expand our reach to a customer segment that’s more price sensitive. Expanding our reach is, as we’ve talked about before, one of our strategic priorities. Second, unlike a lot of our AVOD competitors, we’re fairly well sold, meaning more inventory would actually help us accelerate our ad revenue growth. And then finally, as you mentioned in your question, a free offering could help us drive top-of-funnel Disney+ subscriber growth,” D’Amaro said. “So nothing specific to announce today, but definitely something that we’re considering.”

More to come …

Kayla Cobb

Kayla is a senior reporter at TheWrap, covering the business and content of creators, streaming and linear television. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. Kayla is also a member of the Television Critics Association.

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