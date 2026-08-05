Disney Sells Out Super Bowl LXI Ad Inventory

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Disney has sold out ad inventory for Super Bowl LXI, drawing 58 brands across 34 distinct categories, including financial services, candy, personal care. and software. Nine of those brands are advertising in the Super Bowl for the first time.

The achievement comes as the company closed its 2026-27 upfront negotiations, with total volume commitments climbing double-digits and sports volume up in the low-teens versus last year.

In addition to selling out ad inventory for the Super Bowl, brands are taking advantage of sponsorship opportunities, from innovative integrations and custom content across the NFL’s biggest moments and Super Bowl week to large-scale activations like ESPN Beach, a celebration of ESPN, ABC and a range of Disney brands on Santa Monica Pier.

“Our Upfront and a sold-out Super Bowl LXI make it clear: brands see Disney as a must-have investment – one built on our ability to deliver audiences at scale, across live events and streaming, all year long,” Disney Global Advertising President Rita Ferro said in a statement. “That momentum carries through our live event calendar too – from The Oscars and The GRAMMYs to New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, the College Football Playoff, and the CMA Awards, advertisers keep showing up for the can’t-miss moments only Disney can deliver.”

During its third quarter earnings call, Disney executives touted streaming ad sales growth of 3% to $851 million and strong demand for its ad-supported Disney+ tier.

Overall, Disney’s entertainment ad revenue fell 1% to $1.63 billion due to lower rates, which was offset by more impressions and the Fubo deal. Sports ad revenue grew 5% to $1.2 billion due to higher ad impressions.

In the fourth quarter, Disney is forecasting advertising softness, particularly in its domestic streaming business.