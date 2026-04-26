Trump Says Suspected WHCD Shooter Is a ‘Sick Person’ From California, Calls Incident ‘Totally Shocking’

President Donald Trump called the suspected shooter at Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner a “sick person” and praised law enforcement for apprehending him.

Trump spoke to reporters in the White House briefing room just hours after the annual dinner was shut down following a shooting at the Washington Hilton that caused chaos inside the ballroom. The president and other guests on stage were immediately removed from the scene, as journalists inside scrambled for information.

“This was an event dedicated to freedom of speech that was supposed to bring together members of both parties with members of the press,” said Trump, who noted that “in a certain way it did” as people in the room were “totally unified.”

“There was a tremendous amount of love and coming together,” he added.

Trump said the suspect in custody is a male from California. He also noted that a Secret Service agent was shot, but was wearing a bulletproof vest and is “doing great.”

The president said he wanted to continue the event, but understood that security protocol prevented it.

“I am ready, willing and able, and I was all set to really rip it,” Trump said of his planned speech. “I said to my people, ‘This would be the most inappropriate speech ever made.’ But I don’t know if I could ever be as rough as I was going to be tonight. I think I’m going to be probably very nice.”

Trump said he hopes the dinner is rescheduled within the next month.

Following the president’s briefing, Interim Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department Jeffery W. Carroll said the suspect was armed with a shotgun, handgun and multiple knives at the Washington Hilton, where the man in-question was allegedly staying as a guest. Carroll added that the suspect was not struck by gunfire, sharing there are no other suspects, believing he acted alone.

Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, shared the suspect would be arraigned on Monday and would be charged with two counts using a firearm during a crime of violence, as well as one count assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon. Though, officials said they were early on in the investigation, stating additional charges likes to come.