Emma Stone-Chris Pine Rom-Com ‘The Catch’ Sets Summer 2027 Release at Universal

Emma Stone and Chris Pine are set to star in the original romantic comedy “The Catch,” which Universal has set for release on May 21, 2027.

Plot details are being kept under wraps for the film, which will be directed by Stone’s husband Dave McCary from a script by Jen Statsky and Travis Helwig, which was from an original spec by Patrick Kang and Michael Levin. Stone, McCary and Ali Herting will produce through Fruit Tree, which has a first-look deal with Universal. Shawn Levy and Dan Levine are also producing through 21 Laps, with Michael H. Weber also producing.

Universal’s Senior EVP of Production Development Erik Baiers and Director of Production Development Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

“The Catch” joins a pre-Memorial Day weekend release slot next year that also includes Paramount and Blumhouse’s revival of the “Paranormal Activity” franchise and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation’s “Bad Fairies” starring Cynthia Erivo and Ncuti Gatwa.

Stone most recently earned her fourth Oscar acting nomination for her lead performance in “Bugonia.” She was also nominated for Best Picture for the film as a producer, making her the first woman to receive Oscar noms as both an actress and producer simultaneously on two different films, having also pulled off the double in 2024 with “Poor Things.”

Pine recently starred opposite Jenny Slate in the romance film “Carousel,” which premiered at Sundance this year. He is also set to appear in the Zellner Brothers’ sci-fi comedy “Alpha Gang” alongside Cate Blanchett, Dave Bautista, Lily Rose-Depp and Lea Seydoux.

McCary, who got his start directing the YouTube series “Epic Rap Battles of History” and as a segment director on “Saturday Night Live,” made his feature debut in 2017 with the dramedy “Brigsby Bear” starring Kyle Mooney.

Stone is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. Pine is represented by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Gendler, Kelly & Cunningham. Fruit Tree is represented by WME, Mosaic and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.