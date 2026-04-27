MGM Television Signs First-Look Deal With ‘Django Unchained’ and ‘Reno 911’ Producer Stacey Sher

Stacey Sher, the two-time Oscar-nominated producer behind films and shows such as “Django Unchained” and “Reno 911,” signed a first-look deal with MGM Television, the studio announced Monday. Under the agreement, Sher will develop and produce television series for the studio and Prime Video.

Sher’s work spans more than two dozen films that have collectively grossed nearly $2.7 billion at the global box office. On the film side, her credits include “Pulp Fiction,” “Django Unchained,” “The Hateful Eight,” “Erin Brockovich,” “Garden State,” “Get Shorty” and “Gattaca.” As for TV, she’s executive produced FX’s limited series “Mrs. America,” AMC’s “Into the Badlands,” Comedy Central’s “Reno 911” and Netflix’s “Skylanders Academy.”

She also produced A24’s “Heretic” starring Hugh Grant and is currently producing the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film “Verity.” Based on the Colleen Hoover book of the same name, the movie will be directed by Michael Showalter and stars Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett.

“Stacey is a visionary producer with an extraordinary track record of bringing bold, culturally resonant stories to life across film and television,” said Lindsay Sloane, head of MGM Television. “Her ability to champion distinctive voices and deliver unforgettable storytelling has shaped some of the most iconic projects of the past three decades. We’re thrilled to partner with her and look forward to the incredible stories we’ll create together for our global audience.”

Katie Aquino serves as the Creative Executive of Film and Television at Sher’s Shiny Penny. Aquino was an associate producer on “Heretic” and will produce “Verity” as well as Amazon MGM Studios’ reimagining of “Baby Boom.”