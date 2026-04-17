Live-Action ‘FernGully’ in The Works at Amazon MGM Studios

A live-action “FernGully” film, based on the animated classic “FernGully: The Last Rainforest,” is in development at Amazon MGM Studios, the company announced Friday.

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” filmmaker Marielle Heller is set to direct from her own script.

The original 1992 animated film starred the voices of Robin Williams, Christian Slater, Samantha Mathis and Tim Curry. The story centers on Zak, a human logger who accidentally gets shrunk to fairy-size in an Australian rainforest as he joins the local fairies to stop a destructive logging operation and defeat Hexxus, the ancient evil spirit of pollution.

The film captured a global audience and has continued to resonate for more than three decades. The original motion picture soundtrack, represented by Universal Music Group, also featured an array of notable artists and contributions — including songs and performances by Elton John, Raffi, Sheena Easton, Tim Curry, Robin Williams (whose “Batty Rap” became a fan favorite), Johnny Clegg and a song written by Jimmy Buffett — and remains a cultural touchstone.

The film will be produced by Stacey Sher through Shiny Penny; Susan Ursitti‑Sheinberg, Jon Sheinberg and Matt Feige through Sheinberg Feige Organization (SFO Entertainment); and Defiant by Nature’s Marielle Heller and Leah Holzer. Moonli Singha will executive produce. Shout! Factory continues to distribute the original “FernGully” film. The Amazon MGM Studios deal was negotiated by Verve Talent and Fischbach, Perlstein, Lieberman & Almond LLP. Machine Media Advisors serves as a corporate entity to protect and promote the legacy of the film.

Heller most recently wrote and directed “Nightbitch,” starring Amy Adams, based on the novel of the same name by Rachel Yoder. She also executive produced “The President’s Cake” (Sony Pictures Classics), which won the People’s Choice Award and the Camera D’Or at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and was shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards.

Previously, Heller directed “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” starring Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers, which earned him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination. The DGA-nominated filmmaker also founded production company Defiant by Nature.