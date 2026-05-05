Trump-Backed Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Sues New York Times, Claiming Anti-White Discrimination

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued the New York Times on Tuesday, accusing the paper of violating federal discrimination laws for passing over a white male employee for a promotion.

The agency accused the paper of opting not to hire an unnamed man for a Deputy Real Estate Editor position and claimed that every final-round candidate was not a white man.

“No one is above the law — including ‘elite’ institutions,” EEOC chair Andrea Lucas said in a statement. “There is no such thing as ‘reverse discrimination’; all race or sex discrimination is equally unlawful, according to long-established civil rights principles.”

Times spokesperson Danielle Rhodes Ha said in a statement the paper rejected the “politically motivated allegations brought by the Trump administration’s EEOC.”

“Our employment practices are merit-based and focused on recruiting and promoting the best talent in the world,” she said. “We will defend ourselves vigorously.”

The 17-page lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, accused Times staffers in charge of the hiring process of passing the staffer over for a final interview in favor of other candidates who matched the company’s ideal diversity profile, even if they didn’t meet the job qualifications.

The lawsuit pointed to the Times’ desire to increase the number of its Black and Latino employees by 50% by 2025, as stated in its diversity and inclusion reports, as a contributor to the decision. The final candidate pool was comprised of a white woman, a Black man, an Asian woman and a “multiracial” woman, the latter of whom was picked for the role.

“NYT’s desire to increase the percentage of non-White or female candidates in leadership positions influenced the selection of final candidates for the Deputy Real Estate Editor position,” the lawsuit claimed.

More to come…