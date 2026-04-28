FCC Demands Early Review of Disney Broadcast Licenses Amid Kimmel Kerfuffle

The Federal Communications Commission has asked Disney’s eight local ABC broadcast stations to apply for an early renewal for broadcast licenses, a rare move that increases government pressure on the company as President Donald Trump calls for it to fire late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

“The FCC determines that calling in Disney’s ABC licenses for early renewal, at this time, under the Communications Act’s public interest standard is essential within the meaning of agency regulations,” David J. Brown, the chief of the FCC’s video division, wrote to Disney, ABC and the stations in a letter on Tuesday. “Therefore, Disney’s ABC is hereby directed to file license renewals for all of their licensed TV stations within 30 days–in other words, by May 28, 2026.”

Semafor first reported the agency was readying an early review. The stations include those in New York City; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Chicago; Philadelphia; Houston; Durham, North Carolina; and Fresno, California.

Disney did not respond to immediate requests for comment, but a spokesperson told CNN the company has received the letter and it believes “ABC and its stations have a long record of operating in full compliance with FCC rules and serving their local communities with trusted news, emergency information, and public‑interest programming.”

“We are confident that record demonstrates our continued qualifications as licensees under the Communications Act and the First Amendment and are prepared to show that through the appropriate legal channels,” the statement read. “Our focus remains, as always, on serving viewers in the local communities where our stations operate.”

In an X post, Anna Gomez, the FCC’s lone Democratic commissioner, called the move “unprecedented, unlawful, and going nowhere.”

“This political stunt won’t stick,” she wrote. “Companies should challenge it head-on. The First Amendment is on their side.”

The agency said in its letter the review was tied to “possible violations of the Communications Act of 1934 and the FCC’s rules, including the agency’s prohibition on unlawful discrimination.” Carr threatened Disney’s licenses earlier this month over the company’s diversity initiatives, and the Wall Street Journal reported the move was tied to such efforts, stemming from a probe it launched last month.

“If the evidence does in fact play out and shows that they were engaged in race- and gender-based discrimination, that’s a very serious issue at the FCC, that could fundamentally go to their character qualifications to even hold a license,” Carr told Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich on “The Story” earlier this month. “But we’re going to follow the facts wherever they go.”

It is not tied to Kimmel, who irked Trump and first lady Melania Trump over a joke last week comparing the first lady to “an expectant widow” days before an alleged gunman tried to storm the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and target the president and his officials. The two called for Disney to fire him.

Kimmel on Monday refused to apologize for the joke, telling his audience that it was a “very light roast joke about the fact that he’s almost 80 and she’s younger than I am. It was not by any stretch of the definition a call to assassination. And they know that.”

Disney briefly suspended Kimmel last year after Carr warned broadcasters following the host’s comments about Charlie Kirk; Carr has said he did not threaten them. More recently, Carr confirmed an FCC broke into ABC’s “The View.”

The FCC licenses public airwaves to ABC local stations, and the next series of renewals is not expected until 2028, according to the agency’s website. Carr told Reuters last month he was open to early reviews — and revocations after investigations — if it meant helping “broadcasters reorient their operations to the public ​interest.”

“The licenses could come up earlier than 2028,” he said. “Maybe we would, maybe we wouldn’t. They could.”

The agency has not revoked a U.S. broadcast license in more than 40 years.