Erin Barrier Named SVP of Communications for Walt Disney Studios

The Walt Disney Studios, now led by Josh D’Amaro, has assigned a new executive.

Erin Barrier will take over Paul Roeder’s former role as senior vice president of communications for Walt Disney Studios. According to an official release, she “oversees global communications strategy across The Walt Disney Studios and its collection of world-renowned production banners, including Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures; Disney Theatrical Group; and Disney Music Group.”

Barrier is a seasoned communications leader who has been with The Walt Disney Company for more than 13 years. She has played a key role in shaping and executing high-impact campaigns. Most recently, she served as vice president of communications for The Walt Disney Company, where she led corporate communications.

Before that, Barrier served as vice president of communications for the consumer products business, overseeing franchise, licensing and retail communications and leading global campaigns including Frozen Fan Fest, Star Wars: Force Friday, Pixar Fest and Black Panther: Welcome to Wakanda, among others. Prior to that, she held a series of leadership roles within Disney Consumer Products, the division responsible for merchandise, soft goods and clothing.

Barrier began her career at Golin, where she rose to senior account supervisor, before joining Disney in 2012. “Across her career, she has built a reputation as a trusted advisor and collaborative leader, known for her strategic judgment, strong media relationships and ability to navigate complex, high-profile communications,” the release said.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in communication, with a minor in political science, from San Diego State University.