Fathom Entertainment Names Jason Brenek as New CEO

Fathom Entertainment has named Jason Brenek as the company’s new CEO, taking over for Ray Nutt who previously announced his retirement.

Brenek previously spent five years at the Walt Disney Company where he served as Global Head of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, and was president of IMAX Home from 2015 to 2018. Most recently, he served as Founder and CEO of MetaMedia.

Speaking on behalf of the Fathom Entertainment Board of Directors, comprised of senior executives from Fathom’s founding owners including AMC, Regal, and Cinemark, “Jason is the right leader to build on Fathom’s remarkable foundation of success in theatrical distribution and take the company into its next era of growth,” said Adam Rymer, Chief Commercial Officer at Regal Global Entertainment.

“Jason’s expertise across theatrical distribution, content and event cinema production and marketing, and technology, combined with a history of working with Fathom and a deep understanding and appreciation of the company, made him the clear choice. We are grateful to Ray Nutt for the extraordinary legacy he leaves behind and thrilled to see what Jason and the incredible team at Fathom will build from here.”

“There are very few companies in this industry that genuinely expand what the moviegoing experience can be. Fathom created the category of ‘event cinema,’ and I have admired what this team has built for well over a decade. Having had the opportunity to work with Fathom at different points in my career, I have seen firsthand the care and creativity this organization brings to content producers, cinema partners, and millions of consumers,” said Brenek. “Under Ray’s leadership, Fathom has grown into something truly special during this period of radical change in the broader business of entertainment – a company with a devoted audience, a distinct identity, and a real and expanding role in the theatrical landscape.”

Brenek will oversee the company’s continued evolution from Fathom Events to Fathom Entertainment, as it makes a mark as a full-service specialty distributor. Fathom will release LAIKA’s stop-motion animated “Wildwood” in theaters this fall, and is coming off this summer’s box office success of distributing “The Amazing Digital Circus.”