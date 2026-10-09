Netflix Live Experiences Exec Greg Lombardo Exits After 7 Years

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Netflix’s head of live experiences Greg Lombardo left the company after more than seven years, TheWrap has learned.

The executive led the charge to create Netflix House, the company’s brick-and-mortar locations in Philadelphia and Dallas, which offer immersive live experiences for fans of Netflix titles. The first two locations opened in 2025, with a third set to open in Las Vegas next year.

Netflix House locations have featured activations tied to “Stranger Things,” “Wednesday,” “Squid Game,” “Bridgerton” and, most recently, “KPop Demon Hunters.” The hugely successful animated feature will be available to explore at Netflix House locations later this year.

The KPop experience, based on Netflix’s most popular film of all time, “will give fans of all ages the opportunity to step into the story of HUNTR/X, complete with singing, dancing and hunting demons.”

Lombardo specifically shepherded live activations, including “Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience” and the upcoming “KPop Demon Hunters” world tour. Netflix House locations feature a rotating slate of entertainment offerings where fans can interact with their favorite series and films beyond the screen.

He served as vice president of creative and production, global experiences, and joined Netflix in 2019.

This exit comes just days after Pam Levine, Netflix’s marketing and publicity vice president for the U.S. and Canada, left the company after just a year and a half.

Before joining Netflix, Lombardo served as CEO of OffShore Surf, an indoor-outdoor surfing experience with food, beverage and retail offerings. Before that, Lombardo held several entertainment executive roles at Fox Filmed Entertainment and BRC Imagination Arts.