Hasbro Launches AI Studio Sixth Wall for Authorized Character Licensing and Experiences

Hasbro is bringing several of its iconic characters into their AI era through Sixth Wall, a new studio focused on creating authorized experiences and licensing.

Alongside its launch, Sixth Wall has reached a strategic partnership with AI audio company ElevenLabs to bring select Hasbro characters to the company’s rapidly growing Iconic Marketplace.

Under the partnership, a total of 12 characters powered by distinguished voice actors, including Optimus Prime, Mr. Potato Head, Megatron, Cobra Commander and the cast of Clue, will be available to request at launch, with more coming later this year.

Hasbro is also introducing Behaviorial Licensing, a new category of character licensing that will preserve their personality, canon and voice, as well as create safety guardrails across interactive experiences. It is powered by Sixth Wall’s proprietary system, CharacterOS.

“CharacterOS is compelling because it unlocks a bigger creative canvas while addressing a real challenge in AI: the unauthorized use of content. It is built around a creator-first model that gives voice talent and creatives a meaningful seat at the table. It gives brands a trusted way to bring characters into new AI-enabled platforms without losing what makes them authentic,” Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks said in a statement. “And most exciting to me, it opens entirely new surfaces for play and storytelling, from making a store greeting feel magical to transforming a call waiting experience into a moment with a fan’s favorite character.”

Each Sixth Wall character is built using authorized source material and powerful human voice performances. The studio has also established a talent participation model that compensates performers and uses only authorized recordings.

“It’s often the voice that gives a character their personality and texture,” ElevenLabs co-founder Mati Staniszewski added. “We’ve developed the AI voice models and marketplace infrastructure to make it possible to deliver authentic character voices at scale, and we’ve had great fun working with Hasbro to bring their iconic characters to life.”

Sixth Wall’s initial focus is on roughly 13 experiences and enterprise use cases. The company is not currently developing AI products targeted at young children and is actively contributing to broader industry discussions around safety standards and voluntary guardrails for AI-enabled play experiences.

It is now accepting requests for authorized character access through the ElevenLabs Iconic Marketplace and through sixthwallstudio.com and will consider partners for time-bound Behavioral Licensing pilots across interactive storytelling experiences, conversational games and digital companions, connected physical products and robotics, AI-powered brand ambassadors, location-based entertainment experiences and dynamic customer engagement agents.

Additional products and pilot experiences will be announced later this year.