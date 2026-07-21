Hearst Magazines Taps Chris Berend as Chief Content and Experience Officer

Former NBCUniversal and CNN executive Chris Berend is joining Hearst Magazines as its new chief content and experience officer starting Aug. 3.

In the newly created role, Berend will be responsible for driving Hearst Magazines’ editorial strategy, leading content creation and programming across all platforms. He will report to Hearst Magazines President Debi Chirichella.

“I’m excited to join Hearst at a moment of real opportunity,” Berend said in a statement. “I’m especially drawn to helping evolve our iconic brands into modern, audience-driven businesses — building on their influence, authority and loyalty to drive innovation and creating new experiences that unlock growth.”

Berend most recently served as NBCUniversal News Group’s chief digital officer, where he oversaw content strategy, new product development and digital business operations.

He joined NBCU in 2019 from CNN Worldwide, where he served as senior vice president of global video, leading video content, distribution, operations and custom production. He also co-founded the award-winning video brand, Great Big Story. Prior to joining CNN, Berend held digital leadership positions at Bloomberg and ESPN Magazine. He began his media career as an editor at Esquire.

“Chris brings a deep understanding of the editorial process, strong business leadership and a track record of driving significant growth in both video and content experiences,” Chirichella added. “I’m excited about what we will build together as we continue to innovate across our brands and deepen our connection with audiences.”