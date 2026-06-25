NBC News Chief Digital Officer Chris Berend to Exit After 7 Years

NBC News’ Chief Digital Officer Chris Berend is exiting NBCUniversal after seven years with the company, TheWrap has learned.

He will be replaced by Technology EVP Kyri Sarantakos starting July 3 as he explores his passions outside of the newsroom.

“I leave with deep gratitude. Thanks to you, the last seven years have brought remarkable growth: best-in-class live election experiences, constant social video innovation, the leading streaming news and lifestyle portfolio, and an array of ‘Today’ experiences that bring real value to audience’s lives,” Berend shared in an internal memo.

“We’re connecting with more people, in more ways, with more trusted expertise than ever — a result of your creativity and tenacity, and support at every level of the News Group,” he continued. “You truly are the leading digital news organization in America (five years running!). And I feel privileged to have been a small part of it.”

Berend joined NBC News from CNN in 2019, replacing Nick Ascheim. He also previously served as head of development and production at Bloomberg Media, worked in content development at ESPN and was once a journalist for Esquire.

Sarantakos, meanwhile, joined NBCUni in 2017 and currently leads digital product teams across NBC News, Telemundo and “Today.” He also notably directed the launch of NBC News NOW.