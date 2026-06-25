Janice Dean Steps Away From Fox News After 22 Years Due to MS Symptoms

Longtime Fox News weather anchor Janice Dean is stepping away from the network after more than 22 years due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis.

“For a long time, I was able to handle the early mornings, the many hours on my feet and the stress of broadcasting live. Getting up at 2:30 in the morning and performing anything is hard, but especially for someone who has multiple sclerosis,” she shared in a Thursday video message on X. “For those living with MS, the war is inside of us. We may look fine, but our immune system is attacking the brain, the spinal cord and sometimes the optic nerve. We are left with permanent scars, but ones you can only see on MRI imaging.”

“Thankfully, I was diagnosed early and I’ve been on different therapies for over the last two decades. But there’s no cure for MS, and over time my symptoms have progressed. Unfortunately, lack of sleep and stress are some of the biggest triggers and I was increasingly feeling the effects of my limitations,” Dean continued. “Ultimately, my symptoms progressed to the point that I can no longer continue working in my role and my doctors agreed that stepping away was necessary for my health.”

I know so many of you have been wondering where I’ve been. Please know I’ve read your comments, prayers and words of support and kindness. It meant the world to me.



Goodbyes are hard. But they are necessary before you can meet again…



Love,



JD ☀️

￼ pic.twitter.com/S3moZdN5HN — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) June 25, 2026

Dean was diagnosed with MS in 2005 shortly after joining Fox News in 2004. She served as the network’s senior meteorologist up until her recent absence.

“I know so many of you have been wondering where I’ve been,” she captioned her social media post. “Please know I’ve read your comments, prayers and words of support and kindness. It meant the world to me. Goodbyes are hard. But they are necessary before you can meet again.”

“Throughout her 22-year career with Fox News Media, Janice Dean has inspired viewers with her warmth, resilience and dedication. Her willingness to share her personal journeys has touched countless lives and served as a source of strength and encouragement to many,” Fox News Media shared in a statement. “We fully support Janice’s courageous decision to step away from her role as senior meteorologist on ‘Fox & Friends’ and are grateful for her many contributions.”

“There are so many things I’ll miss: the friends I’ve met, of course, the places I’ve visited, the storms I’ve covered, and the millions of viewers who have invited me into their homes every morning. Through the good times and the bad, the dark clouds and the sunshine, you’ve always been there for me,” Dean further noted in her video. “My favorite part was meeting so many of you in person. The smiles, the hugs, the kids that came to do the weather with me, those are the moments I remember the most. I’m also grateful for my family and my closest friends, whose love and encouragement has gotten me through these really tough moments.”

“But I know how lucky I was, and that’s why it’s so hard to finally say the words,” she concluded. “So maybe I’ll call this my mostly sunny goodbye, because for every goodbye, there’s always the next hello and maybe the chance to meet again one day in a different place at another time.”