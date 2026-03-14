‘Hoppers’ Scurries to Strong $28 Million Second Weekend at Box Office

Disney/Pixar’s “Hoppers” is now well on its way to becoming a successful original box office hit, earning $7.3 million on its second Friday in theaters as industry estimates have it making at least $28 million this weekend.

That would equate to a second weekend drop of 38% from its $45.3 million opening and give the Daniel Chong animated film a 10-day total of approximately $86 million, 31% ahead of the $65.4 million 1o-day total of “Elemental” in 2023.

After years of struggling to get audiences to show up for new family IP, Hollywood now has two successful original animated films in theaters as “Hoppers” is sharing screens with Sony Pictures Animation’s “Goat,” which is No. 5 on the charts this weekend with $4.8 million in its fifth frame and a $90 million domestic total.

As for newcomers, Universal’s “Reminders of Him” is off to a good start with $8 million grossed from 3,402 locations on opening day, putting it on course for a $19 million opening weekend against a reported $25 million budget.

The latest adaptation of a Colleen Hoover novel after the breakout success of Sony’s “It Ends With Us,” “Reminders of Him” was projected before release to match the $13.6 million opening of Paramount’s “Regretting You” last October. Critics have been mixed with a 58% Rotten Tomatoes score, but Hoover’s fans are leaning positive with an 89% audience RT score and a B on CinemaScore.

In third is A24’s horror film “Undertone,” which was acquired by the indie distributor in a low-seven-figure deal and is already a hit with an industry estimated $10 million opening from 2,570 locations. But the audio-based film about a paranormal podcast host who faces a dark threat she can only hear isn’t being well received by audiences with a C on CinemaScore and a 54% RT score.

Paramount/Spyglass’ “Scream 7” will pass its 2023 predecessor “Scream VI” on Monday, having made $8.9 million in its third weekend for a running domestic total of $107 million. Finally, Warner Bros.’ “The Bride!”, which bombed in its opening weekend with $7 million, has sunk to $2.25 million in its second weekend, giving it a total of just $11.4 million against a production budget of at least $80 million.