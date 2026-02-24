iHeartMedia Debuts Jill Wintersteen Podcast ‘The Spirit Daughter’ as Part of Whalar Group Development Deal | Exclusive

iHeartMedia and Whalar Group are releasing their first creator-led podcast as part of their ongoing partnership. “The Spirit Daughter Podcast” will be hosted by Jill Wintersteen and comes from both iHeartMedia and The Lighthouse, the creator campus launched by Whalar Group, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

The twice-weekly astrology podcast will be hosted by Wintersteen, the author and celebrity astrologer who boasts over 2.4 million followers on Instagram. Wintersteen is also the creator of the meditation app Moment. “The Spirit Daughter Podcast” premieres on Tuesday and will expand on Wintersteen’s teachings in the realms of astrology and spirituality.

“The Lighthouse makes it effortless to bring my vision to life. From concept to creation, the experience has been unlike anything I’ve encountered as a creator. And, partnering with iHeartMedia means the teachings that have connected with millions online can now reach people in an entirely new way twice a week, wherever they are,” Wintersteen said.

Though Wintersteen’s podcast is the first creator-led podcast from the partnership, it won’t be the last. “Waking Up With Ryan” (40,800 Instagram followers) from emotional intelligence coach, speaker and spiritual guide Ryan Weiss will premiere later this year. The goal of the podcast is to offer listeners a moment of grounding and clarity every morning, with insights drawn from Weiss’ 15 years of helping people navigate anxiety and spiritual disconnection. The mental health podcast “Free Therapy with Ben and Kevin” will also come from the partnership. The series is hosted by best friends Ben Teller and Kevin Hekmat, who bring in a rotating cast of therapists to explore dating, relationships, codependency, family dynamics, masculinity and the pressure to perform.

“The energy and originality coming out of The Lighthouse community have been remarkable,” Greg Ashlock, president of the Influencer Network at iHeartMedia, said. “These shows showcase the core mission of our partnership with Whalar Group: to give rising voices the room to explore and develop ideas through connection, mentorship and practical support.”

“The Lighthouse is a creative accelerator for original ideas, formats and IP. Our partnership with iHeartMedia was formed because we shared a belief in supporting and developing the next wave of creator talent,” Jonathan Goss, CEO of The Lighthouse, said. “To be only months into opening and already developing three original shows with three very different Creators is proof of that model coming to life fast.”

Partners at both iHeartPodcasts and Whalar Group’s The Lighthouse expect these three shows will be the first of dozens of creator-led podcasts to emerge in 2026.