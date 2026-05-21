Imax Explores Possible Sale, Stock Surges

IMAX is exploring a possible sale, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, which sent the stock price surging as shares rose over 10% to $37.50.

An insider with knowledge of the talks said that they were just that: talks. The insider shared that IMAX is in very preliminary discussions with various groups to gauge interest in a sale and that no serious talks have begun.

IMAX has become a growing cornerstone of the box office for various blockbusters not just in Hollywood, but worldwide. The premium format was key to the release of recent Chinese hit sequels like “Ne Zha 2” and “Pegasus 3,” and the company is making a foray into India with top budget upcoming titles like, “Ramayana” and S.S. Rajamouli’s “Varanasi.”

In a December earnings call, CEO Rich Gelfond noted that IMAX would be a valuable theatrical player “either as a wholly differentiated publicly traded company or as part of a larger company with the keys to unlock even greater value from our strong business worldwide.”

Last month, the company reported $81.4 million in revenue, a drop from the $86.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, and earnings of 17 cents per share. Those beat consensus Wall Street projections of $80 million in revenue and 15 cents per share.

Overall box office grosses for IMAX reached $260 million for the quarter, with Christmas holdover “Avatar: Fire and Ash” being the top grosser followed by “Project Hail Mary” and the aforementioned Chinese blockbuster, “Pegasus 3.”