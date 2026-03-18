‘Invincible’ Season 3 Recap: What to Remember Before Season 4

“Invincible” is heading for another war in Season 4, but it might be worth getting a refresh on the last one before the hit Prime Video series returns.

The third season of “Invincible” saw Mark face off against a multiversal army made up of other versions of himself, right before squaring off with the brutal Viltrumite herald Conquest. It was a bloody season for the hero, which also saw the rift between him and Cecil grow wider.

Here’s what you need to remember about “Invincible” Season 3 before jumping into Season 4 on Prime Video.

Invincible vs. Conquest

The ending of “Invincible” Season 3 is largely taken up with Mark’s brutal showdown against Conquest – a Viltrumite sent to Earth as a herald of worse things to come. Mark and Conquest duke it out across the planet, leaving a massive trail of destruction behind them, but it quickly becomes clear that Invincible is simply outmatched.

Atom Eve steps in to help, but Conquest brutally overpowers her, and she is seemingly killed by the hulking Viltrumite. Luckily, her “death” is short-lived. The trauma triggers the removal of the mental blocks that had prevented her from manipulating human matter. She is able to rebuild her body from nothing and jump back into the fight.

Seeing Eve alive gives Mark the motivation he needs to finish the battle. Despite having broken arms and legs, he manages to defeat Conquest by slamming the Viltrumite’s head into the ground.

Steven Yeun (Invincible) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Conquest) in “Invincible” Season 3 (Amazon)

Conquest’s Secret Fate

Cecil and Mark spent the entire season at odds with one another, and the former’s final act in the finale is unlikely to bolster that relationship. While Mark ends the season thinking Conquest is dead, it turns out that’s not the case.

Cecil has Conquest’s body taken and stored in a titanium prison while the Viltrumite heals. Between him and the impending Invincible War, Cecil wants to know what the Viltrum Empire has in store for Earth, and he plans to interrogate Conquest to get that information.

That should go well.

Omni-Man and Allen the Alien Team Up

While Mark dealt with one bloody mess after another on Earth, Allen was busy breaking Omni-Man out of an intergalactic prison. It’s a bit of a botched job, but eventually the two escape, with Omni-Man feeling regretful about how things between Mark and Debbie ended up.

The two are headed to Earth to try to recruit Invincible to help fight Grand Regent Thragg, the ruler of the Viltrum Empire.

Sequids Rise Up

While Invincible’s fight with Conquest claimed most of the season finale, there was another setup for upcoming stories. The sequids from Mars are looking to make some big moves in future seasons. Where there originally was only one—attached to the mind-controlled host Rus Livingston—there are now several thriving with hosts of their own.

The sequids are world-destroying parasites, so it’s likely only a matter of time before they set their sights topside and make a move against Earth—hopefully finding some more powerful hosts along the way.