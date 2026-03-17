5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Prime Video, Hulu and More

It’s a particularly special week on TV as a few banger shows return and one of the most anticipated moments in sports every year finally begins.
This week has a little bit for everyone. Whether you’re excited for the return of reality TV favorite “The Bachelorette” or are ready to watch a mid-major school go on a Cinderella run in the first weekend of the March Madness tournament, March is shaping up to be a great month for TV.
Here are the five best shows to stream this week.
March Madness
Some say it’s the greatest sports weekend of the year, and those people are right. College basketball’s closing tournament begins this week, and those first few days are the cream of the crop, with games running all day from sunup to sundown. Whether you’re following your alma mater or are tuning in to follow the latest Cinderella story, it’s a beautiful time of year for basketball.
Invincible
“Invincible” returns for Season 4 as the animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s comic series ramps into a new gear. After a battle with Conquest that left Mark bloodied but not beaten, the new season kicks the Viltrumite War into a higher gear as Omni-Man returns to Earth, asking for Invincible’s help dealing with Grand Regent Thragg – the most powerful of the Viltrumites.
Jury Duty
“Jury Duty” came out of nowhere and charged the world with its viral season about a real person serving on a jury secretly full of fake actors partaking in a fake trial. It was funny, it was infinitely wholesome and endearing, and it certainly seemed impossible to do another season. But good news for fans is they’re making another go at it, but this season, it’s an unaware person taking part in a fake company retreat. Here’s to the show capturing the magic twice.
The Bachelorette
“The Bachelorette” is back, and this season they’re pulling their star from another reality series. Taylor Frankie Paul is making the jump from “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” to look for love on the ABC staple. Expect all the highs and lows that usually come with a season of “The Bachelorette,” but be prepared for new twists as someone used to the cameras and limelight prepares to hand out her roses.
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
“Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man” is not a TV show, but it is a culmination of the beloved six-season series and a hotly anticipated world to the criminal underbelly of Birmingham. Cillian Murphy returns to aura farm through the film as Tommy Shelby, as he returns from his self-imposed exile to help his family as World War II rages around him.