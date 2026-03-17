5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Prime Video, Hulu and More

It’s a particularly special week on TV as a few banger shows return and one of the most anticipated moments in sports every year finally begins.

This week has a little bit for everyone. Whether you’re excited for the return of reality TV favorite “The Bachelorette” or are ready to watch a mid-major school go on a Cinderella run in the first weekend of the March Madness tournament, March is shaping up to be a great month for TV.

Here are the five best shows to stream this week.