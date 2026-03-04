‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ to End With Season 9 on MTV

It’s the end of the road for “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

The beloved reality series will conclude later this year after nine seasons, with its final 18 episodes premiering Thursday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“This farewell season marks the culmination of a franchise that entertained millions with major life milestones, laugh-out-loud chaos and the unfiltered chemistry that defined an era of reality television,” MTV teased. “The ‘Shore’ family is going bigger than ever, celebrating the moments that made this franchise a cultural phenomenon. The all-new season is packed with fist-pump-worthy milestones and unforgettable moments, from pregnancies and baby showers to bachelorette parties, gender reveals, ab reveals, births, birthdays, weddings and more.”

The sequel series to the original “Jersey Shore,” which ran from 2009 to 2012, stars Angelina, Deena, DJ Pauly D, Jenni “JWoww,” Mike “The Situation,” Nicole “Snooki,” Ronnie, Sammi “Sweetheart,” Vinny and the entire extended family in varying capacities. All nine key players are set to return for the final installment.

The reality TV staple even just celebrated its 200th episode on the network this past summer.

“Looking at this 200th episode, they have the best home videos of all time. Sometimes they wish the tapes would be lost, but most people don’t get that in their life,” EP SallyAnn Salsano told TheWrap in July. “You can often say on any show, ‘It wasn’t like that, I was edited that way.’ Well, you only get it on tape if it happened. I’m not an actual magician and this show is not AI — that is who they are. In the end, I think their realness and their mistakes and their triumphs is what makes people relate to them.”

“The next milestone will be 300, that’s the goal. I feel like 250 is a failure. So 300,” she added. “Listen, I’d love for them to be grey and moving into a 55-plus community. That’s my dream. That is my actual dream of just them mixing in with real people in that scenario.”

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” is available to stream on Paramount+,