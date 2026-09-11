Jimmy Kimmel and ABC Begin Talks to Renew Late Night Contract

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ABC has entered negotiations with Jimmy Kimmel to renew his late night program, nearly one year after the network temporarily suspended production after his controversial remarks.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will continue through the 2026-27 television season, but Kimmel and Disney executives are in talks about how the show will proceed at the network beyond that, TheWrap has learned.

TheWrap has reached out to Kimmel. ABC declined to comment.

The late night program was renewed for a one-year deal in 2025 as opposed to the show’s typical three-year contract. The lessened contract comes as late night TV has seen major shifts with the cancellation of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and as other shows like “The Daily Show” also saw only one-year contract deals.

Kimmel came under fire from the Trump administration and MAGA supporters in September 2025 for his remarks about the late Charlie Kirk and the man that killed him. ABC suspended his show from the air from Sept. 17 through Sept. 22, leading to an outcry from political leaders, celebrities and unions alike.

Still, the late night host has not slowed down his attacks on the Trump administration and the FCC. As recently as last night, he taunted Brendan Carr and the FCC for “yet another attack on free speech.”

The single-year contract is said to give both Kimmel and the broadcaster greater flexibility about renewals or cancellations. Puck reported that Kimmel informed Disney and ABC that he was interested in renewing his contract for another season beyond the current deal’s end in May.

Debra OConnell, chair of Disney Entertainment Television, reportedly asked that the late night program make budget cuts to stay on the air, according to Puck. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” reportedly costs as much as $100 million to produce, similarly to Colbert’s since-canceled “The Late Show.”