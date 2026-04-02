John Travolta to Premiere Directorial Debut at Cannes Film Festival

John Travolta will premiere his directorial debut, “Propeller One-Way Night Coach,” at the 79th Cannes Film Festival next month before streaming on Apple TV on May 29.

The film is an adaptation of the 1997 kids book by the same name that Travolta, a longtime aviation enthusiast, wrote for his son. The star drew from his own childhood memories and first experience on an airplane to craft the story, which “unfolds as a nostalgic journey set in the golden age of aviation,” according to the Cannes release.

“Young airplane enthusiast Jeff (played by newcomer Clark Shotwell) and his mother (Kelly Eviston-Quinnett) set off on a one-way cross country odyssey to Hollywood, which transforms a simple flight into the trip of a lifetime. Between airline meals, charming flight attendants (played by Ella Bleu Travolta and Olga Hoffmann), unexpected stopovers, larger-than-life passengers, and a thrilling glimpse at first class, the journey unfolds in moments both magical and unexpected, charting the course for the boy’s future.”

“Propeller One-Way Night Coach” is from John Travolta’s JTP Films Inc. and Kids At Play. Travolta produced alongside Jason Berger and Amy Laslett of Kids at Play.

The movie will play in the Cannes Premiere Selection at the Debussy Theater at the Palais des Festivals. Travolta will attend. It is the fourth film to play at the glitzy festival in the South of France, following “Pulp Fiction,” “She’s So Lovely” (in competition) and “Primary Colors” (out of competition).

As previously announced, Pierre Salvadori’s “The Electric Kiss” will kick off the festival on the evening of May 12. Barbra Streisand and Peter Jackson will receive Honorary Palmes d’Or from the Palais des Festivals stage on May 23.

The 79th Cannes Film Festival will run May 12-23, with South Korean director Park Chan-wook as jury president. The official lineup will be announced April 9.