Barbra Streisand to Receive Honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes 2026

Barbra Streisand is set to receive an Honorary Palme d’Or at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, organizers announced on Wednesday.

“It is with a sense of pride and deep humility, that I’m honored to join the company of past Honorary Palme d’or recipients whose work has long inspired me,” the iconic actress and singer said in a statement. “In these challenging times, movies have the ability to open our hearts and minds to stories that reflect our shared humanity, and to perspectives that remind us of both our fragility and our resilience. Cinema transcends borders and politics, and affirms the power of imagination to shape a more compassionate world.”

“A global star, Barbra Streisand is above all an artist, initiating projects that reflect who she is, that are her own and that she shares with the whole world,” festival director Thierry Frémaux echoed. “She is the legendary synthesis between Broadway and Hollywood, between the music hall stage and the big screen. Hearing her sing and seeing her perform are part of our best years.”

The honorary EGOT recipient will receive her latest honor live from the Palais des Festivals stage on Saturday, May 23.

Streisand joins fellow 2026 honoree Peter Jackson, who both come after Robert De Niro and Denzel Washington received the honors last year. Other recent recipients include Alain Delon, Marco Bellocchio, Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker, Tom Cruise, Michael Douglas, Harrison Ford, Meryl Streep, George Lucas and Studio Ghibli.

“This year, we were keen to pay tribute to an artist who made her mark through the power of her art and her uncompromising pursuit of freedom,” Festival de Cannes president Iris Knobloch added in another statement. “As a woman, I am delighted to be able to express our admiration for this consummate creator and courageous citizen, whose example stands the test of time and continues to inspire.”

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival will run May 12-23, with South Korean director Park Chan-wook as jury president.