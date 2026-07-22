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Julie Andrews Gets Disney+ Documentary Treatment From RJ Cutler 

The film featuring archival footage and new interviews hits the streamer in 2027

Julie Andrews (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Julie Andrews (Photo credit: Getty Images)
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Julie Andrews will get the documentary treatment at Disney+.

The legendary actress, who is best known for her roles in “The Sound of Music,” “Mary Poppins” and “The Princess Diaries,” will be the subject of a documentary hailing from director/producer R.J. Cutler (“Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” “Martha”).

Featuring archival footage and new interviews from the famed figure, the documentary will track Andrews from her early days in British vaudeville to her rise into stardom and beyond.

The documentary will hit Disney+ in 2027, with an official title yet to be revealed.

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Produced by This Machine (a part of Sony Pictures Television), Cutler serves as director and producer while Mark Blatty serves as the EP. Additional producers include Trevor Smith, Elise Pearlstein, Jane Cha Cutler and Jonathan Ruane.

Beyond “The Sound of Music,” “Mary Poppins” and “The Princess Diaries,” Andrews’ credits include “Cinderella” (1957), “Star!,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” “Victor/Victoria” and “Darling Lili.” She has narrated Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” “Enchanted” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” among others.

“Julie Andrews is not simply a beloved performer,” Cutler said in a statement. “She is a cultural touchstone, a figure woven into the fabric of how generations of people understand joy, resilience and grace. Most people don’t know the extraordinary challenges she’s had to overcome throughout her life, all of which we delve into in this film.”

“To sit with Julie, to be allowed into her inner world, to watch her reflect on a life that has shaped so many other lives was an experience I will forever cherish,” Cutler continued. “She gave us her full self, without armor, without pretense. And what we found was someone even more extraordinary than the icon. I am humbled by her talent, in awe of her strength and honored by her trust.”

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Loree Seitz

Loree is a TV Reporter at TheWrap, covering TV news, ratings and reality and scripted series. Loree joined TheWrap in 2022 and has also written for MovieMaker Magazine. She has a BA in Media Studies from the University of Virginia.

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