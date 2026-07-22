Benicio del Toro Joins Ben Stiller in Apple Comedy Series ‘Protective Custody’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

“One Battle After Another” star Benicio del Toro will star alongside Ben Stiller in “Protective Custody,” a new Apple TV comedy series from Mike Judge, Steve Hely and Dave King.

The series follows a disgraced financier accused of massive fraud who is thrown into protective custody, where he must navigate prison politics, salvage his reputation and confront the consequences of his actions while awaiting trial. Character details are being kept under wraps.

“Protective Custody” is co-written, co-showrun and executive produced by Judge, Hely and King, with Judge attached to direct. Other EPs include Apple Studios; Stiller and John Lesher for Red Hour; Ben Silverman, Howard Owens and Rodney Ferrell for Propagate Content; and Michael Rotenberg and Oly Obst for 3 Arts Entertainment; and Academy Award-nominee Nanette Burstein.

The project marks del Toro and Stiller’s first leading roles in a scripted comedy series and is a reunion for the pair following their collaboration on the limited series “Escape at Dannemora.” It also reunites Judge, Hely and King following their collaboration on the series “Common Side Effects.”

Additionally, it is Apple TV’s latest collaboration with Stiller after “Severance,” the documentary “Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost,” the feature comedy “The Dink,” which he produces and co-stars in, and “The Off Weeks,” a limited series now in production that he stars in and executive produces opposite Jessica Chastain. It is also the service’s latest collaboration with Propagate Content after the comedy series “Stick” and the upcoming documentary “The Last First: Winter K2.”

Del Toro is repped by LBI Entertainment, Range Media Partners and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman (HJTH). Stiller is repped by WME, ID and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.