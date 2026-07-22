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Benicio del Toro Joins Ben Stiller in Apple Comedy Series ‘Protective Custody’

The comedy series comes from Mike Judge, Steve Hely and Dave King

Benicio Del Toro
Benicio del Toro attends the 2026 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2026 in New York City. (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
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“One Battle After Another” star Benicio del Toro will star alongside Ben Stiller in “Protective Custody,” a new Apple TV comedy series from Mike Judge, Steve Hely and Dave King.

The series follows a disgraced financier accused of massive fraud who is thrown into protective custody, where he must navigate prison politics, salvage his reputation and confront the consequences of his actions while awaiting trial. Character details are being kept under wraps. 

“Protective Custody” is co-written, co-showrun and executive produced by Judge, Hely and King, with Judge attached to direct. Other EPs include Apple Studios; Stiller and John Lesher for Red Hour; Ben Silverman, Howard Owens and Rodney Ferrell for Propagate Content; and Michael Rotenberg and Oly Obst for 3 Arts Entertainment; and Academy Award-nominee Nanette Burstein.

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The project marks del Toro and Stiller’s first leading roles in a scripted comedy series and is a reunion for the pair following their collaboration on the limited series “Escape at Dannemora.” It also reunites Judge, Hely and King following their collaboration on the series “Common Side Effects.”

Additionally, it is Apple TV’s latest collaboration with Stiller after “Severance,” the documentary “Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost,” the feature comedy “The Dink,” which he produces and co-stars in, and “The Off Weeks,” a limited series now in production that he stars in and executive produces opposite Jessica Chastain. It is also the service’s latest collaboration with Propagate Content after the comedy series “Stick” and the upcoming documentary “The Last First: Winter K2.”

Del Toro is repped by LBI Entertainment, Range Media Partners and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman (HJTH). Stiller is repped by WME, ID and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

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Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter at TheWrap, writing about the programming, executives and trends in the television and streaming industries. Prior to joining the TheWrap in November 2022, he spent four years at Fox Business as a production assistant and a reporter on its digital team. He has a Bachelor of Science in…

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