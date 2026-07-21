‘Little House on the Prairie’ Bests Will Ferrell’s ‘The Hawk’ as Week’s No. 1 Netflix Series With 9.8 Million Views

“Little House on the Prairie” settled as Netflix’s No. 1 TV show in its second week, besting the debut of Will Ferrell’s “The Hawk.”

After debuting to 6.4 million views in its first week, the TV adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s beloved book series logged 9.8 million views in its second week on the streamer, climbing atop Netflix’s most-watched English-language series for the week of July 13.

Viewership for “Little House on the Prairie,” which has already been renewed for a second season, outpaced that of Harlan Coben’s “I Will Find You,” which took the No. 2 spot on the list in its fifth week with 8.8 million views. “I Will Find You” has now closed out its ratings hot streak, after the limited series took the No. 1 spot on the English-language TV list for four weeks in a row.

Both titles slid past “The Hawk,” the golf comedy also starring Molly Shannon and Fortune Feimster, which debuted as the week’s No. 3 TV show with 4.8 million views.

Behind “The Hawk” was “Avatar: The Last Airbender” Season 2 with 3.4 million views, “Worst Neighbor Ever” Season 1 with 3.3 million views and the July 13 installment of WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” — a weekly show that has been a mainstay on the weekly top 10 list — with 2.4 million views.

On the film side, a new documentary took the top spot. “Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea,” which unpacks the 2012 Costa Concordia disaster, debuted on July 10 and scored 11.1 million views during the week of July 13, rising to the top of the English-language movies list.

Romantic drama “Voicemails for Isabelle” took the No. 2 spot on the list with 5.7 million views, dropping from its viewership of 8.6 million in its fifth week, while Millie Bobby Brown-led mystery “Enola Holmes 3” took third place with 4.7 million views in its third week. “Regretting You,” the Colleen Hoover adaptation starring Allison Williams and Dave Franco, scored 3.9 million views in its first week on the streamer, landing as the No. 4 movie.

In other movie ratings news, “Swapped,” the animated feature from Netflix and Skydance Animation, knocked “The Gray Man” out of the streamer’s all-time film top 10 list, taking the No. 10 spot with 139.8 million total views.