‘I Will Find You’ Ratings Streak Holds Strong With 11.5 Million Views in Week 4

“I Will Find You” is keeping its ratings streak going, with the Harlan Coben series holding down the top spot on Netflix’s most-watched TV list for the fourth week in a row.

“I Will Find You” tallied 11.5 million views during the week of July 6, landing atop the streamer’s top 10 English-language TV shows. Viewership for the limited series, which follows a father imprisoned for his son’s murder who receives evidence suggesting his child may be alive, seems to be past its peak after its second week scored 34.1 million views and its third week tallied 16 million views.

It’s an impressive run for the limited series, which scored Netflix’s biggest show debut this year so far as it boasted 24 million views in four days.

For the second week in a row, the ratings hot streak for “I Will Find You” bested “Worst Neighbor Ever” Season 1, which scored 8.1 million views. It also outpaced the launch of “Little House on the Prairie,” which debuted as the No. 3 most-watched TV show on Netflix with 6.4 million views.

Viewership for “Little House on the Prairie” outpaced that of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” Season 2, which slid down to the No. 4 spot in its third week.

On the film side, “Enola Holmes 3” scored the No. 1 spot on the top 10 movies list for the second week in a row with 12 million views.

Documentary “Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea” took the No. 2 spot with 9 million views while romance movie “Voicemails for Isabelle” scored third place with 8.6 million views. “Little Brother,” which stars John Cena and Eric André, scored the No. 5 spot with 4.3 million views.

French thriller “Nothing to Lose” scored the No. 1 spot on the non-English film list with 6.5 million views.