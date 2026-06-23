‘I Will Find You’ Is Netflix’s Biggest TV Launch of the Year With 24 Million Views in 4 Days

Netflix’s partnership with Harlan Coben continues to pay off. “I Will Find You,” the latest series adaptation of Coben’s beloved book thriller library, boasted 24 million views in four days.

This marks Netflix’s biggest series debut this year so far, and another success story for the content partnership between the streamer and Coben — which includes 13 TV adaptations and an upcoming Myron Bolitar series.

The series stars Sam Worthington as David Burroughs, a father serving a life sentence for murdering his own son five years ago. He maintains his innoncence, but when his sister-in-law Rachel (Britt Lower) visits him with evidence that his child may still be alive, he uncovers a web of lies that takes him on the run from prison to learn the truth.

Netflix’s Harlan Coben series have proved of high-interest to subscribers. “Fool Me Once” became one of Netflix’s most-watched title of 2024 with more than 98 million views in its first 91 days, which put the limited series in Netflix’s Most Popular TV list of all time. The most recent adaptation, “Run Away,” debuted on Netflix and spent four consecutive weeks on the streamer’s global top 10. The show earned 38 million views and hit the top 10 in 84 countries, according to Netflix data.

On the film side, true crime documentary “Maternal Instinct” made its way to the top of Netflix’s chart with 25.5 million views in its first full week of availability. The series follows the crimes of Taylor Parker, and the web of lies that came to the light after she claimed to have just given birth during a traffic stop for erratic driving.

The buzzy new film “Voicemails for Isabelle,” starring Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson, debuted at No. 2 with 17.5 million views after its Friday release on the platform. The movie follows Jill, who seeks solace from the pressures of her job as a chef in San Francisco and the troubles of dating with her sister Isabelle. After she’s not longer there to help, Jill continues leaving her voicemails — which are inadvertently getting to real estate agent Wes (Robinson), who is now developing feelings for Jill.