Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Office Romance’ Tops Netflix Movie Charts With Nearly 21 Million Views in Opening Weekend

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein’s romantic comedy “Office Romance” soared atop Netflix’s movie charts in its opening weekend.

The romcom, which saw Goldstein’s Daniel Blanchflower fall in love with his boss Jackie Cruz (Lopez), scored 20.9 million views on Netflix in its opening weekend, taking the top spot on the streamer’s top 10 films list during the week of June 1.

Viewership for “Office Romance” soared past “Creed III,” which came in as the No. 2 film of the week with 7.9 million views, as well as “Swapped,” which came in as the No. 3 movie of the week with 7.5 million views in its sixth week.

Also filling out Netflix’s top 10 movies list was “David” with 6.2 million views, “The Murder of Rachel Nickell” with 6.1 million views, “The Crash” with 5.7 million views and “Ladies First” with 5.3 million views.



Netflix’s TV viewing for the week was dominated by “Michael Jackson: The Verdict,” a docuseries exploring the pop star’s child molestation case — which has been top of mind for many following the “Michael” biopic. The docuseries brought in 17.8 million views in its first week on the streamer, becoming the streamer’s top English-language TV show of the week.

Next on the TV list was limited series “The Witness,” which dramatizes the crime told in documentary, “The Murder of Rachel Nickell.” “The Witness” scored 13.2 million views in its first week.

The two series soared well past its competitors, with “The Four Seasons” Season 2 scoring 5.7 million views in its second week and “The Boroughs” scoring 3.7 million views in its third week.

Likewise, “Nemesis” ranked as the No. 5 most-watched show of the week with 3.5 million views, landing ahead of “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” Season 1, which scored 3.3 million views in its first week, and “Instadocs: Alex Murdaugh, Unconvicted,” which brought in 3.2 million views in its second week.

Notably, “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,” which was recently renewed for a third and final season, which scored 2.1 million views in its second week.