JustWatch Taps Quentin Carbonell as Global Content Acquisitions and Strategy SVP

Former Mubi and HBO Max executive Quentin Carbonell is joining JustWatch as senior vice president of global content acquisitions and strategy.

In his new role, Carbonell will help build the foundation for the streaming guide and entertainment marketing firm’s future content initiatives and develop global partnerships.

Carbonell, who brings over a decade of leadership in content acquisition, licensing and content marketing, was one of the earliest executives at Mubi. He quickly rose through the ranks to lead global content acquisitions, including its first theatrical titles. He would later join WarnerMedia’s FilmStruck to lead content acquisition, programming, and curation, before becoming HBO Max’s head of streaming and content marketing planning for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

“Quentin loves what he does, and that passion is a big part of why he has been so successful across the industry. His deep understanding of the connection between audiences, rights holders and platforms has made him an important figure in shaping international content strategies,” JustWatch founder and CEO David Croyé said in a statement. “His energy and perspective will be invaluable as we explore new content initiatives and the partnerships that will shape our next chapter at JustWatch.”

JustWatch operates the world’s largest streaming guide, helping over 60 million monthly users across 140 markets discover where to watch movies and TV shows. It employs more than 200 people worldwide, with a headquarters in Berlin and offices in Los Angeles, London, Paris, Rome, Munich and Dubai.

The company lists streaming options for over 470,000 movies and TV shows across more than 1,100 streaming services worldwide and provides the data and its streaming charts to over 1,200 partner websites and apps. The first-party audience data also powers its B2B division JustWatch Media, which specializes in data-driven media buying for studios, streaming servcies and media agencies.

After more than a decade, the next phase of JustWatch’s global evolution will be unveiled later this year.

“Following HBO, joining JustWatch is the most exciting evolution – working with a team driven by excellence who built an astonishing product used by tens of millions, constantly innovating for the past decade,” Carbonell said. “Particularly at a time of intense consolidation, I am looking forward to using my global content experience and passion to help shape JustWatch’s future in Streaming with its fantastic team.”

More to come…