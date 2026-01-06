Kevin Hart Partners With Authentic Brands Group to License Namesake Brand

Kevin Hart is teaming up with sports, media, entertainment and lifestyle company Authentic Brands Group to expand his branding across verticals and markets.

Under the agreement, the actor and Authentic will co-own and manage the Kevin Hart brand. Hart will also become a shareholder in Authentic, whose portfolio spans more than 50 brands, reaches nearly one billion social media followers and generates $32 billion in annual systemwide retail sales worldwide.

“This partnership is about acceleration, growth and diversification. I’ve spent years building businesses and creating opportunities, and joining Authentic gives me the platform and global infrastructure to take my brand to the next level,” Hart said in a statement. “Becoming a shareholder allows me to co-own some of the most recognizable IP of all time while building my own brand legacy. I want the Hart name to live on for generations to come and be something that my grandkids and their grandkids will be able to be proud of.”

Together, Authentic and Hart will expand the Kevin Hart brand across consumer products, state-of-the-art digital platforms, collaborations and live experiences.

In addition to starring in films that have grossed over $4.23 billion in global revenue, Hart’s career includes global tours, streaming platforms, consumer products, fitness partnerships and more.

Hart is chairman and CEO of the multi-platform media company Hartbeat and the founder of HartBeat Ventures. He is also the founding partner of tequila brand Gran Coramino, nutritional wellness brand VitaHustle and premium dog food company Hartfelt. Additionally, he has brand partnerships with Qatar Airways, Fabletics, Netflix, NBCUniversal, JPMorganChase, DraftKings, Verizon, SharkNinja and C4 Energy.

Hart is supported by an audience of 292 million social media followers worldwide.

“Kevin is one of the most dynamic entertainers and entrepreneurs of our time,” Authentic founder, chairman and CEO Jamie Salter said in a statement. “His creative vision, business instincts and cultural impact are unmatched. Kevin sees what we see: the power of brand ownership and the opportunity to build a global, long-term business. His investment in Authentic also reflects our mutual confidence and shared vision for that growth.”

In addition to Hart, Authentic’s roster of talent include David Beckham and Shaquille O’Neal. It also owns the intellectual property rights to the names, images and likenesses of Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali and Marilyn Monroe.”

Other owned brands include Aéropostale, Nautica, Eddie Bauer, Lucky Brand, Nine West, Brooks Brothers, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, Izod, Van Heusen, Dockers, Ted Baker, Hart Schaffner Marx, Vince, Barneys New York, Judith Leiber, Quiksilver, Spyder, Billabong, Volcom, Roxy, RVCA, DC Shoes, Prince, Sperry and Hunter.

“Our strategy has always been to partner with visionary leaders who are building brands with long-term global relevance,” Authentic’s president of entertainment and international Corey Salter added. “Kevin represents the future of entertainment-driven IP, and together we will expand his brand across new categories and geographies, strengthening the entire Authentic network.”