Prime Video’s ‘Tomb Raider’ Series Adds Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs and More

Prime Video’s “Tomb Raider” series added Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs and nine other cast members on Tuesday. Isaacs will play Atlas DeMornay, Lara Croft’s uncle who is part of the story told in the video games. As for Weaver, she will play Evelyn Wallis, a new character who is described as a mysterious woman keen to exploit Lara’s talents.

Isaacs isn’t the only actor portraying a character who has appeared in the games. Martin Bobb-Semple (“One of Us Is Lying”) will play Zip, Lara’s long-standing tech support and friend, and Bill Paterson (“The Witches”) will play Winston, the Croft family’s butler.

As for new additions, those include Jack Bannon (“Pulse”) as Gerry, Lara’s personal pilot and snack collector; John Heffernan (“Eye in the Sky”) as David, an exhausted government official who finds himself wrapped up in Lara’s world; Celia Imrie (“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”) as Francine, the Head of Advancement at the British Museum who is mostly focused on raising funds and glasses of champagne; Paterson Joseph (“Wonka”) as Thomas Warner, a senior government official brought in to clean up a major mess; and Juliette Motamed (“Halo”) as Georgia, a curator at the British Museum who is dedicated to “proper” curation. The series will also introduce two interesting new characters into Lara’s world. Sasha Luss (“Anna”) will play Sasha, a deeply competitive woman who emerges as a new adversary to Lara, and August Wittgenstein (“Das Boot”) will play Lukas, an illegal raider who shares a history with Lara.

The upcoming drama comes from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who serves as the show’s creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner, and will see “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner portray the beloved treasure hunter Lara Croft. Chad Hodge serves as the series’ co-showrunner and executive producer. Jonathan Van Tulleken will also direct and executive produce.

“‘Tomb Raider’ boasts a plethora of iconic characters. I am thrilled to have been able to bring some personal and fan favourites to the screen while also introducing a few new rascals of our own to the mix,” Waller-Bridge said. “This cast is beyond my wildest dreams!”

“Tomb Raider” is executive produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Crystal Dynamics. Other EPs include Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robins through Wells Street Films, Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg and Timothy I. Stevenson through Story Kitchen, Michael Scheel, and Legendary Television. Matt McInnis serves as a co-executive producer, and Jan R. Martin is a producer.