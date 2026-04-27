Mansa, First All-Black Microdrama Studio, Expands Summer Vertical Slate | Exclusive

Mansa, the first microdrama platform focused solely on Black stories, will expand its vertical storytelling this summer with 10 original microdrama series, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

Founded by actor-producers David Oyelowo and Nate Parker, Mansa launched its mobile-first programming during Black History Month this February. The streaming platform will drop three original titles in May: “Playing the Field,” a female-led flag football romance rivalry; “Love Contract,” a high-stakes contract marriage drama; and “Battle for Center Stage”, an HBCU dance team romance rivalry.

“Vertical storytelling has already shown us what is possible when you meet audiences in the format they are naturally leaning into,” said Nate Parker, co-founder and CEO of MANSA. “This slate is about scaling that insight into a repeatable system. We are building a pipeline where we can consistently develop, finance, produce, and distribute micro-drama series within our own ecosystem.”

Since the platform’s initial launch, the first wave of its vertical series have garnered more than 6.5 million impressions and views across platforms in its first 30 days.

The summer releases are part of Mansa’s expanding 2026 slate. The 10 upcoming microdramas were developed, financed, produced and distributed through the platform’s in-house studio, Mansa Studios. The company plans to license and co-finance approximately 30% of the projects.

“This is about building an engine for storytelling,” said David Oyelowo, co-founder of MANSA. “We are creating a system that allows us to develop and release micro-dramas at scale while staying closely connected to our audience.”

Oyelowo is best known for his portrayal of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in “Selma.” The multi-hyphenate has been nominated for Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Emmy Awards. Parker is an American actor and filmmaker, best known for “The Birth of a Nation,” which he wrote, directed and starred in.

Mansa plans to expand its library, producing more originals but also through licensing and partnerships. The company’s vertical dramas are available exclusively in the Mansa app.

Outside of verticals, Mansa also producers and distributes film, television and short-form content on its free, ad-supported streaming service and FAST channels. The company struck a distribution deal with AMC Theatres in 2023 to have its original features and series exhibited in theaters nationwide.