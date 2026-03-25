Amazon MGM Studios Extends ‘Young Sherlock’ EP Marc Resteghini’s Overall TV Deal, First-Look Film Deal

Amazon MGM Studios extends its partnership “Young Sherlock” executive producer Marc Resteghini for three more years, expanding the producer’s overall television deal and first-look feature film agreement.

“Amazon has been my creative home for over 12 years, and I’m honored to continue our partnership under the leadership of Mike Hopkins and Peter Friedlander,” Resteghini said. “Producing ‘Young Sherlock’ has been a career highlight and I look forward to delivering more commercial and critical successes for Amazon.”

The contract extension continues Resteghini’s creative partnership between Amazon and his Jack Tar Pictures banner. This announcement comes after the March premiere of his Prime Video series “Young Sherlock,” produced and directed by Guy Ritchie. The series debuted at No. 1 globally on the service.

Jack Tar Pictures’ upcoming slate includes an animated series adaptation of the Tui T. Sutherland “Wings of Fire” books, a feature adaptation of the upcoming Lauren Oliver novel “The Girl in the Lake” in partnership with United Artists and a new series inspired by the lyrics and characters of Billy Joel’s discography from creator David Weil and MGM Television.

The producer worked as a senior executive at Amazon for nine years before transitioning fully into film and television production. He was involved in early wins for the new streamer, including “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Jack Ryan,” “Reacher” and “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

Resteghini started in the drama department and then rose in the ranks, named head of U.S. and global television development. There he oversaw all scripted, unscripted, and animation programming.

The executive established Jack Tar Pictures in 2023, inking his first overall television and first-look film deal with Amazon then.